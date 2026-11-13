Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 13, 2026: You may have a lot to say; choose your words carefully, there is room for practical discussion

Home conversation will turn towards family spending, with food and everyday money choices taking centre stage. Your financial position will be average, so these discussions will concern what fits comfortably into the day. You will feel courageous and may attempt an unusual task that asks more of you than your regular routine. A short journey is also possible. The Moon in Sagittarius in your second house all day brings family conversation and spending into focus, making your choice of words especially noticeable. You will have plenty to say and a stronger wish to make your position clear. Watch heated words with your spouse, because an argument will bring tension into the relationship. The day will feel active even when its main events are close to home.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
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A hot argument with your spouse will leave the relationship tense today. An ordinary exchange will carry more emotional weight than its subject seems to deserve, and the conversation will stay on your mind afterwards. You will want your feelings to be understood, particularly when household choices enter the discussion. Venus in Virgo, your eleventh house, is debilitated and changes from retrograde to direct during this date, bringing affection and the wish for comfort into your social life, alongside pleasure-spending. The exact part of the day for this change is unspecified. You will still feel the pull of company and familiar pleasures even while the disagreement at home occupies your thoughts. Keep your response calm when the conversation becomes heated.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
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Your courage will make an unfamiliar assignment more appealing, and you may try work that falls outside your usual pattern. The interest will be in testing what you can handle. Jupiter in Leo, your tenth house, moving direct, brings seniors and responsibility into focus; recognition grows when you take charge of the right task. A conversation about who is responsible for a piece of work will therefore matter. The day favours a clear connection between the duty you accept and the work you are ready to do. Students will feel drawn towards a more demanding attempt or an unfamiliar way of approaching their studies. Progress will depend on the task itself, while your willingness to engage with it will be stronger. A possible short journey may also become part of the working day.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
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Your courage will make an unfamiliar assignment more appealing, and you may try work that falls outside your usual pattern. The interest will be in testing what you can handle. Jupiter in Leo, your tenth house, moving direct, brings seniors and responsibility into focus; recognition grows when you take charge of the right task. A conversation about who is responsible for a piece of work will therefore matter. The day favours a clear connection between the duty you accept and the work you are ready to do. Students will feel drawn towards a more demanding attempt or an unfamiliar way of approaching their studies. Progress will depend on the task itself, while your willingness to engage with it will be stronger. A possible short journey may also become part of the working day.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
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Your financial position will remain average, with ordinary spending taking up much of your attention. There is room for a practical discussion of what the household wants, although enthusiasm for comfort may make that conversation more animated. A vehicle purchase belongs on a later date; today does not favour going ahead with it. Other money matters will remain on an everyday scale, centred on what is coming in and what you want to use. Social pleasures may also attract your interest. You will feel the difference between wanting something enjoyable and deciding that this is the right day to buy it.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Health calls for care today, especially alongside the desire to take on something extra. Courage may make a demanding schedule look attractive, but the day offers limited support for pushing your usual pace. A heated home atmosphere will also occupy emotional space. A quieter interval is likely to feel useful once the busier part of the day is over. Give your existing health routine its usual attention. Your mood will remain bold, even while your well-being benefits from a gentler pace and fewer competing demands on your energy.
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Tip for the Day: Leave the vehicle purchase for later and keep today's conversations measured.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com