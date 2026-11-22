Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Giving your child's news your full attention will bring a happy moment today. Good news from your children will provide an encouraging centre to the day, even as routine responsibilities continue demanding your attention. You will find genuine pleasure in discussing their achievements and sharing their happiness. The Moon in Aries in your sixth house all day brings a busy schedule and demands from colleagues, both of which will require steady effort. Rahu in Aquarius, your fourth house, may create a sudden interest in your home and an urge to change something in your surroundings. Be careful not to let household restlessness distract you from the responsibilities already waiting. Positive family news will give you plenty of reasons to appreciate your present circumstances. The day will move between professional duties and a warmer personal atmosphere, allowing you to experience both.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You will feel romantic today, and a date with a friend or someone special is possible. The thought of spending time together will add excitement to an otherwise practical day. Conversations with your spouse will remain cordial, allowing everyday matters and affection to exist comfortably alongside each other. Good news from your children will also give couples something pleasant to discuss and celebrate together. If you are getting to know someone, the day favours a meeting that allows both of you to communicate freely. A familiar setting will suit the romantic atmosphere. You will appreciate companionship that feels personal and attentive, and expressing your own warmth will come naturally. Sharing the day's positive developments will make your closest relationships even more enjoyable.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^usCountry}} Students will remain occupied with their studies and are likely to perform well. Sustained concentration will give the academic part of the day a clear direction, while completing important tasks will bring satisfaction. Mercury in Libra, your twelfth house, turns communication and study towards quieter preparation, helping you understand material away from busy surroundings. Spending some uninterrupted time with your books will be particularly useful. Businesspeople may expand their operations and achieve good results, with the day favouring a carefully considered move towards a larger field of activity. Employees, however, will have a demanding routine, including a colleague's request that may require additional effort to resolve. Steady work will help you manage these immediate responsibilities. The broader professional outlook favours active involvement and consistent follow-through, while students will have a particularly productive day for serious academic work. Scorpio Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students will remain occupied with their studies and are likely to perform well. Sustained concentration will give the academic part of the day a clear direction, while completing important tasks will bring satisfaction. Mercury in Libra, your twelfth house, turns communication and study towards quieter preparation, helping you understand material away from busy surroundings. Spending some uninterrupted time with your books will be particularly useful. Businesspeople may expand their operations and achieve good results, with the day favouring a carefully considered move towards a larger field of activity. Employees, however, will have a demanding routine, including a colleague's request that may require additional effort to resolve. Steady work will help you manage these immediate responsibilities. The broader professional outlook favours active involvement and consistent follow-through, while students will have a particularly productive day for serious academic work. Scorpio Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The day favours taking a calculated professional risk, particularly when it concerns an area of business you already understand. Business expansion has favourable indications, and commercial activities may produce positive results. Your attention will turn towards how a larger operation could contribute to your existing business. Financial discussions will be more useful when connected to specific responsibilities and practical requirements. At home, a sudden desire to make changes may also bring additional expenses into consideration. Avoid making financial commitments without understanding their purpose. The strongest financial opportunities will come through productive work and the experience you have already gained in your professional field.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

A busy routine will make managing your energy an important part of the day. You will feel satisfied after completing a demanding stretch of work, while positive news from your children will help maintain your good mood. Quiet time will become more appealing once the busiest responsibilities are over. Your romantic feelings will also give your thoughts a pleasant direction beyond professional matters. Taking regular breaks between responsibilities will help you manage the day more comfortably, particularly when family interests and professional duties both require your attention. A peaceful evening will give you time to enjoy the day's positive moments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tip for the Day: Give your family's good news your attention before returning to unfinished responsibilities.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)