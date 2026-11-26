Scorpio (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Money that has been blocked for a long time is likely to become available, bringing a welcome opportunity in an otherwise uneven day. You may still feel dissatisfied with some results, so relief and disappointment could occur close together. How much attention you give to each will shape your mood. A familiar responsibility will give you something definite to work on when your thoughts become unsettled. Rahu in Aquarius, your fourth house, stirs restlessness around home and a sudden desire to change the domestic atmosphere. A different arrangement or a quieter corner may hold unusual appeal. Avoid making an emotional decision while disappointment is still fresh. The day will feel more manageable when you return to something familiar and allow your first reaction to pass.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

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A partner or an important personal exchange will occupy your thoughts at the start of the day. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your seventh house, putting partnerships first, then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your eighth house, bringing Chandrashtama and a lower or more restless mood. You may become more inward-looking as the day unfolds. Children are likely to do better and offer support, giving family life a reassuring point of contact. Their presence will matter even if another part of the day feels disappointing. You will value affection that leaves room for quiet. A simple conversation at home will suit your mood better than an emotionally demanding discussion.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

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Some results may leave you feeling that your efforts deserved more. This will be the day's emotional challenge, particularly if you have been waiting for a clear sign of progress. Routine work will be a better fit, and familiar duties will give you a steadier rhythm. For students, the day favors returning to familiar material and giving an unfinished task another careful reading. The same approach will suit the workplace, where a manageable assignment is likely to hold your attention more comfortably than a major change of direction. You will feel better when the next step is clear. A calculated work decision deserves a calm setting and time to think, especially while the day's mixed mood remains strong.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} The possibility of recovering delayed money is the strongest financial opportunity today. An old payment or an amount that has remained inaccessible is likely to move closer to you. This deserves attention even if another outcome feels unsatisfactory. Venus in Libra, your twelfth house, in its own sign, brings affection through comfort and increases the appeal of spending on pleasure. You may feel drawn toward something that makes your private time more enjoyable. A financial conversation will therefore involve two different concerns: money becoming available and the desire to enjoy some comfort. Keep the recovery of old money clearly in view while considering any purchase. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The possibility of recovering delayed money is the strongest financial opportunity today. An old payment or an amount that has remained inaccessible is likely to move closer to you. This deserves attention even if another outcome feels unsatisfactory. Venus in Libra, your twelfth house, in its own sign, brings affection through comfort and increases the appeal of spending on pleasure. You may feel drawn toward something that makes your private time more enjoyable. A financial conversation will therefore involve two different concerns: money becoming available and the desire to enjoy some comfort. Keep the recovery of old money clearly in view while considering any purchase. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your well-being will be closely tied to how much emotional weight you give the day's results. A quiet stretch will feel welcome after a demanding exchange or a spell of disappointment. Familiar surroundings will help you settle, even as a desire for domestic change remains in the background. You will prefer a manageable pace and ordinary activities that demand little emotional effort. Showing kindness to someone who needs help may also give your attention a useful outward direction. By evening, simple company will feel easier than analyzing everything that happened.

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Tip for the Day: Give yourself a quiet interval before responding to any disappointing result.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)