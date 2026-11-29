Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Scorpio Horoscope

You will feel hopeful and optimistic today, with guidance from an elder or teacher bringing a useful perspective. The day looks favourable, and events may give you several reasons to feel that luck is on your side. Your earnings are likely to exceed expectations, while a positive development involving your children may bring pride to the family. The Moon in Cancer in your ninth house throughout the day supports learning, guidance and journeys, helping you approach existing concerns with a broader outlook. You will be receptive to advice that encourages you to reconsider a situation. Although the overall atmosphere will be positive, your mind may remain restless. You will enjoy the day's encouraging developments while continuing to think about what you want to achieve next.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

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Your relationship with your spouse may experience some tension today. A sharp exchange could create bitterness that lasts longer than the disagreement itself, so be careful about how you express your concerns. Venus in Libra, your twelfth house and its own sign, increases your desire for affection, privacy and emotional comfort. You will want closeness, although expressing your feelings may not come as easily as expected. Spending some quiet time together will appeal more than attending a crowded social event. Even when everyday differences occupy your attention, your need for tenderness will remain strong. Keep difficult conversations gentle and avoid allowing temporary irritation to affect your relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

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Studies will feel engaging, and guidance from someone experienced may help you understand a subject more clearly. Students will benefit from learning opportunities that encourage broader thinking and a deeper understanding of their chosen subjects. Jupiter in Leo, your tenth house, brings seniors, responsibilities and professional recognition into focus. Taking charge of an appropriate task may strengthen your reputation. You will feel more confident accepting responsibilities when their purpose is clear. Good news involving your children is also possible, including recognition for an achievement. An honour or award may come their way, and their progress could bring additional respect to your family.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Your earnings are likely to exceed expectations, making finances a major source of satisfaction today. The additional income may give you more freedom to consider personal comforts and enjoyable experiences. However, spending on pleasure may also become more tempting than usual. You will feel inclined to celebrate what you have achieved, and financial discussions may carry an enthusiastic tone. The strongest feature of the day will be the money coming in through your efforts. You will appreciate the satisfaction of earning more than anticipated while also considering how the additional funds can support your future plans. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your earnings are likely to exceed expectations, making finances a major source of satisfaction today. The additional income may give you more freedom to consider personal comforts and enjoyable experiences. However, spending on pleasure may also become more tempting than usual. You will feel inclined to celebrate what you have achieved, and financial discussions may carry an enthusiastic tone. The strongest feature of the day will be the money coming in through your efforts. You will appreciate the satisfaction of earning more than anticipated while also considering how the additional funds can support your future plans. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your health is likely to remain normal, although your mind may feel restless throughout the day. Even positive developments could lead you to think about what should happen next. You may find yourself revisiting conversations or considering new possibilities after an interaction has ended. Learning and meaningful discussions will provide a useful outlet for this mental energy. As the day progresses, comfort and privacy will become more appealing. Spending some quiet time at home will help you process the day's developments and enjoy the happiness they bring.

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Tip for the Day: Respond warmly when your spouse raises a concern, and avoid turning a small disagreement into a bigger issue.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)