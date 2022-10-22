Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Find solace at your workplace

Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Find solace at your workplace

Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 22 to read the daily astrological prediction for Scorpio. You could finally see the road you need to walk on. The job offers that you will be receiving will resonate with your passion.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 22, 2022: Your work culture is getting better.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

If you have finally envisaged your future goals, grab into it. It is very rare for people to attain the roles according to the plans. But this might be possible for you! You could finally see the road you need to walk on. The job offers that you will be receiving will resonate with your passion. It is also very crucial to remember that every work demands some stretching and stress. It’s up to you on whether you want to spend your eustress or distress. If you have recently been a part of a separation from your partner, life might seem currently difficult. But hey, this too shall pass. Nothing is permanent in this wide world, so are your feelings.

Scorpio Health Today

You feel average health wise. If you have been undergoing a minor illness, you will get the healing methods today. Practice the cleansing of the mind through meditation. This will benefit you from every aspect of your health.

Scorpio Finance Today

Humans are never satisfied and you fall into that category too! Do you remember the days when you didn’t even have a penny in your pocket? Today you are well enough and still disappointed. How about some gratitude?

Scorpio Career Today

Your work culture is getting better. You have started to like the route that takes you to the office. That is the result of good colleagues and empathetic bosses.

Scorpio Family Today

You need to work on your relationship with your family today. You don’t talk enough with them to know about each other’s life. Are you aware about an ailing family member’s last health reports? It is time to get involved. The feeling of being united will feed your soul and so will theirs.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your love life is getting bumpy recently. If you are not sure about your partner, you need to be vocal about it to them before it's too late. Hear their side of the story too!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Saturday, October 22, 2022
