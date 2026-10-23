Scorpio season 2026: Know how Western astrology impacts zodiac signs

Scorpio season begins tomorrow on October 23, bringing a new focus on relationships, personal growth and unresolved issues, according to Western astrology. This year, the season begins as Mercury prepares to turn retrograde in Scorpio on October 24.

Scorpio season 2026: Know what Western astrology impacts zodiac signs. (Pixabay)

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A Reddit post by astrologer u/GrandTrineAstrology highlights how these transits may encourage you to review past choices, understand relationship patterns and reconsider what you want. Here is how Scorpio season’s themes may apply to your zodiac sign.

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Also Read October 2026 astrology: What happens when Venus retrograde meets Scorpio season?

What is the date of the Scorpio season in 2026 ?

The Sun enters Scorpio on October 23, according to the Reddit post. Mercury turns retrograde in Scorpio on October 24, while Venus moves back into Libra on October 25. The Taurus Full Moon peaks late on October 25 in US Central Time, or just after midnight on October 26 on the East Coast.

What does Scorpio season bring for zodiac signs?

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{{^usCountry}} Aries: Review shared finances, emotional trust and personal boundaries. Take time to understand what you give and receive in close relationships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aries: Review shared finances, emotional trust and personal boundaries. Take time to understand what you give and receive in close relationships. {{/usCountry}}

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Taurus: Pay attention to partnerships. Honest conversations may help you understand what you need from a romantic or professional relationship.

Gemini: Review your daily habits, workload and well-being. Small changes to your routine may help you feel more organised.

Cancer: Revisit your creative interests, romantic expectations and the activities that bring you joy. Make space for self-expression.

Leo: Focus on home, family and emotional security. Consider whether old family patterns still influence your choices.

Virgo: Think before you speak. Review important messages and clear up misunderstandings instead of making assumptions.

Libra: Reconsider your spending habits, personal values and priorities. Give yourself time before making major financial decisions.

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Scorpio: Reflect on your identity, personal goals and relationships. Use this season to understand which habits you want to leave behind.

Sagittarius: Make room for rest and reflection. You may benefit from stepping back and examining unresolved feelings.

Capricorn: Review your friendships, social circles and long-term goals. Think about which connections support your growth.

Aquarius: Reflect on your career direction and professional responsibilities. Consider whether your current goals still match your priorities.

Pisces: Revisit your beliefs, learning goals and ideas about the future. Stay open to new perspectives and question old assumptions.

Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac says Scorpio season begins October 23. Here's what it brings for astrology followers

What should you focus on during Scorpio season?

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The Reddit astrologer’s central theme is reflection rather than simply expecting an ex to return or a secret to emerge. You can use this period to examine relationship patterns, communicate carefully and make thoughtful choices.

These sign-by-sign themes are broad interpretations based on traditional Sun-sign astrology, not individual predictions from the Reddit post. Astrology is a belief system and has not been scientifically established as a means of predicting personal events.