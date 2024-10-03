September 30- October 6, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Your luck this week is a bit unusual. It won't feel like good luck at first because it will bring old wounds and past hurts to the surface, so you can heal and let them go. It might feel tough, like going through a dark moment, but once you’re on the other side, you’ll feel stronger, lighter, and ready to take on life with more confidence. Lucky Chinese zodiac signs from September 30- October 6, 2024.(Pexels)

Your luck this week revolves around friendship and true platonic love. This isn’t about anyone who pretends to care but doesn’t really act like a friend. It’s about those who genuinely care about you and respect your boundaries.

Spend time with these people, and your luck will unfold beautifully. It will also bring positive energy to their lives. Red and green are your lucky colors, and having vases with leaves at home or eating more greens will also boost your luck.

Whether you're travelling or staying put, your luck this week is tied to exploring new places. If you're on the road, things will likely go smoothly, and you'll find help when you need it. If you’re not travelling, you can still tap into this luck by going outside and visiting places you haven’t been before, even in your own town. A short getaway might also be a great idea.

Your luck this week is a bit quirky, like the saying, "Third time’s the charm!" As long as you listen to your gut feelings and inner voice, you’ll know exactly where to find your good fortune. If you have strong intuition, your luck will make it even sharper, bringing clear insights. Write them down so you don’t forget!

This week, your luck is full of excitement! It will make you feel like a K-pop star with tons of energy and bold moves. Whenever good things happen, they’ll pump you up, filling you with positive vibes, energy, and the drive to take on the world. Just keep doing what you're doing and stay open to opportunities.

Expect support from others, cool ideas, and maybe even some surprise chances. The colour red will bring extra luck your way this week.

