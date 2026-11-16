Tarot Horoscope for November 16, 2026: A long-awaited plan may gain momentum with encouraging news today

Aries : The Star

Tarot Horoscope Today

Today brings a sense of hope, healing, and renewed confidence. You may begin to see a difficult situation from a more positive perspective. Professionally, a fresh idea could inspire you to make plans for the future. In relationships, emotional openness may help rebuild trust and understanding. Stay patient and believe in your ability to create positive change.

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Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

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Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes under the open sky and set a positive intention for the day.

Crystal: Aquamarine

Taurus : Six of Cups

Today may bring nostalgia, familiar connections, or a pleasant reminder of the past. You could reconnect with someone or find comfort in spending time with loved ones. At work, revisiting an old idea may prove useful. In love, kindness and emotional warmth can strengthen your connection. Enjoy the memories without losing sight of the present.

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Lucky Ritual: Look through a favorite photograph or recall a happy memory while expressing gratitude.

Crystal: Rose Quartz

Gemini : Ten of Swords

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{{^usCountry}} Today may bring the realization that a stressful situation has reached its limit. Although an ending or disappointment could feel difficult, it may also help you release an unhealthy pattern. Avoid overthinking what has already happened. Professionally and personally, focus on recovery and give yourself space to begin again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today may bring the realization that a stressful situation has reached its limit. Although an ending or disappointment could feel difficult, it may also help you release an unhealthy pattern. Avoid overthinking what has already happened. Professionally and personally, focus on recovery and give yourself space to begin again. {{/usCountry}}

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Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Write down something you are ready to release and safely tear up the paper.

Crystal: Smoky Quartz

Cancer : Ten of Pentacles

Today supports stability, family connections, and long-term planning. You may feel reassured by the support of loved ones or make progress toward an important financial goal. At work, practical decisions could strengthen your future prospects. In relationships, shared values and commitment may become especially meaningful.

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Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Keep your home or workspace tidy and express gratitude for the security and support in your life.

Crystal: Green Jade

Leo : Five of Pentacles

You may feel temporarily uncertain about finances, work, or emotional support today. Try not to interpret a challenging moment as a permanent setback. Reaching out to someone you trust could help you see available solutions. In relationships, communicate your needs rather than withdrawing. Remember that asking for support is a sign of strength.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and repeat a positive affirmation about your strength and self-worth.

Crystal: Black Tourmaline

Virgo : Page of Wands

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Today brings fresh enthusiasm, curiosity, and creative inspiration. You may feel motivated to explore a new project, learn something useful, or take the first step toward an exciting idea. Professionally, stay open to unexpected opportunities. In love, a playful conversation or spontaneous gesture could bring warmth and excitement.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Ritual: Write down one new idea and take a small action toward making it happen.

Crystal: Carnelian

Libra : Three of Wands

Today encourages you to think ahead and consider opportunities beyond your current circumstances. A plan may begin moving forward, or you could receive encouraging information about something you have been waiting for. Professionally, preparation and patience can support progress. In relationships, discussing future expectations may bring greater clarity.

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Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Ritual: Visualize one important goal and write down the next step toward achieving it.

Crystal: Labradorite

Scorpio : Ace of Swords

Clarity, truth, and decisive communication may shape your day. You could understand a confusing situation or find the confidence to address an important matter directly. Professionally, this is a useful time for planning, negotiations, and problem-solving. In relationships, honest conversations can clear misunderstandings, provided you remain considerate.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Write down one question that has been troubling you and reflect on the most honest answer.

Crystal: Clear Quartz

Sagittarius : Temperance

Today calls for patience, moderation, and emotional balance. You may need to manage different responsibilities or find a compromise in a personal situation. Avoid rushing decisions or allowing temporary frustration to influence your actions. In love and work, a calm and cooperative approach can help create better understanding.

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Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Practice five minutes of slow breathing to restore your inner balance.

Crystal: Amethyst

Capricorn : The Fool

Today may bring a fresh opportunity or encourage you to approach life with a more adventurous attitude. You could feel ready to explore a new direction, start a project, or break away from a familiar routine. Be open to possibilities, but remember to consider practical details before making major commitments.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Take a different route or try something new to welcome fresh energy into your day.

Crystal: Sunstone

Aquarius : Page of Pentacles

Today favors learning, planning, and practical beginnings. You may discover a useful opportunity related to work, finances, or personal development. A new skill or project could deserve your attention, even if progress initially feels slow. In relationships, showing interest through thoughtful and consistent actions may strengthen a connection.

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Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Lucky Ritual: Write down one financial or professional goal and identify a realistic first step.

Crystal: Pyrite

Pisces : Wheel of Fortune

Today may bring a change in circumstances or an unexpected development that shifts your perspective. A new opportunity could appear, encouraging you to remain flexible and trust your ability to adapt. Professionally, be prepared to respond to changing priorities. In love, allow situations to unfold naturally rather than forcing an outcome.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Ritual: Express gratitude for three things and welcome the possibility of positive change.

Crystal: Moonstone

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

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