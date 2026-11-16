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Tarot Horoscope for November 16, 2026: A long-awaited plan may gain momentum with encouraging news today

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign for November 16, 2026, with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 10:00:38 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries: The Star

Tarot Horoscope Today
Tarot Horoscope Today

Today brings a sense of hope, healing, and renewed confidence. You may begin to see a difficult situation from a more positive perspective. Professionally, a fresh idea could inspire you to make plans for the future. In relationships, emotional openness may help rebuild trust and understanding. Stay patient and believe in your ability to create positive change.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes under the open sky and set a positive intention for the day.

Crystal: Aquamarine

Taurus: Six of Cups

Today may bring nostalgia, familiar connections, or a pleasant reminder of the past. You could reconnect with someone or find comfort in spending time with loved ones. At work, revisiting an old idea may prove useful. In love, kindness and emotional warmth can strengthen your connection. Enjoy the memories without losing sight of the present.

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Lucky Ritual: Look through a favorite photograph or recall a happy memory while expressing gratitude.

Crystal: Rose Quartz

Gemini: Ten of Swords

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Write down something you are ready to release and safely tear up the paper.

Crystal: Smoky Quartz

Cancer: Ten of Pentacles

Today supports stability, family connections, and long-term planning. You may feel reassured by the support of loved ones or make progress toward an important financial goal. At work, practical decisions could strengthen your future prospects. In relationships, shared values and commitment may become especially meaningful.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Keep your home or workspace tidy and express gratitude for the security and support in your life.

Crystal: Green Jade

Leo: Five of Pentacles

You may feel temporarily uncertain about finances, work, or emotional support today. Try not to interpret a challenging moment as a permanent setback. Reaching out to someone you trust could help you see available solutions. In relationships, communicate your needs rather than withdrawing. Remember that asking for support is a sign of strength.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and repeat a positive affirmation about your strength and self-worth.

Crystal: Black Tourmaline

Virgo: Page of Wands

Today brings fresh enthusiasm, curiosity, and creative inspiration. You may feel motivated to explore a new project, learn something useful, or take the first step toward an exciting idea. Professionally, stay open to unexpected opportunities. In love, a playful conversation or spontaneous gesture could bring warmth and excitement.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Ritual: Write down one new idea and take a small action toward making it happen.

Crystal: Carnelian

Libra: Three of Wands

Today encourages you to think ahead and consider opportunities beyond your current circumstances. A plan may begin moving forward, or you could receive encouraging information about something you have been waiting for. Professionally, preparation and patience can support progress. In relationships, discussing future expectations may bring greater clarity.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Ritual: Visualize one important goal and write down the next step toward achieving it.

Crystal: Labradorite

Scorpio: Ace of Swords

Clarity, truth, and decisive communication may shape your day. You could understand a confusing situation or find the confidence to address an important matter directly. Professionally, this is a useful time for planning, negotiations, and problem-solving. In relationships, honest conversations can clear misunderstandings, provided you remain considerate.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Write down one question that has been troubling you and reflect on the most honest answer.

Crystal: Clear Quartz

Sagittarius: Temperance

Today calls for patience, moderation, and emotional balance. You may need to manage different responsibilities or find a compromise in a personal situation. Avoid rushing decisions or allowing temporary frustration to influence your actions. In love and work, a calm and cooperative approach can help create better understanding.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Practice five minutes of slow breathing to restore your inner balance.

Crystal: Amethyst

Capricorn: The Fool

Today may bring a fresh opportunity or encourage you to approach life with a more adventurous attitude. You could feel ready to explore a new direction, start a project, or break away from a familiar routine. Be open to possibilities, but remember to consider practical details before making major commitments.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Take a different route or try something new to welcome fresh energy into your day.

Crystal: Sunstone

Aquarius: Page of Pentacles

Today favors learning, planning, and practical beginnings. You may discover a useful opportunity related to work, finances, or personal development. A new skill or project could deserve your attention, even if progress initially feels slow. In relationships, showing interest through thoughtful and consistent actions may strengthen a connection.

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Lucky Ritual: Write down one financial or professional goal and identify a realistic first step.

Crystal: Pyrite

Pisces: Wheel of Fortune

Today may bring a change in circumstances or an unexpected development that shifts your perspective. A new opportunity could appear, encouraging you to remain flexible and trust your ability to adapt. Professionally, be prepared to respond to changing priorities. In love, allow situations to unfold naturally rather than forcing an outcome.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Ritual: Express gratitude for three things and welcome the possibility of positive change.

Crystal: Moonstone

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Tarot Horoscope for November 16, 2026: A long-awaited plan may gain momentum with encouraging news today
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