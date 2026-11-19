Aries : Three of Swords

Tarot Horoscope Today

Today may bring emotional sensitivity or a moment of disappointment that encourages you to reflect on your feelings. Avoid allowing a temporary setback to affect your self-worth. At work, handle criticism calmly and learn from difficult experiences. In love, honest communication can help clear misunderstandings. Give yourself permission to heal rather than rushing to move on.

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Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

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Lucky Ritual: Write down one emotional burden you are ready to release and take a quiet moment to let it go.

Crystal: Rhodonite

Taurus : The Hanged Man

Today encourages patience and a fresh perspective. Something may seem delayed, but stepping back could help you recognize a better approach. Professionally, avoid forcing results and reconsider your strategy. In relationships, try to understand another person's point of view before reaching a conclusion. Sometimes a pause can reveal what action cannot.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Spend five minutes in silence and reflect on one situation you need to see differently.

Crystal: Labradorite

Gemini : Ace of Wands

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{{^usCountry}} Today brings fresh inspiration, enthusiasm, and opportunities for new beginnings. You may feel motivated to start a project, explore a creative idea, or pursue an exciting possibility. Professionally, take initiative and trust your abilities. In love, a new spark or spontaneous interaction could brighten your day. Channel your energy into something meaningful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today brings fresh inspiration, enthusiasm, and opportunities for new beginnings. You may feel motivated to start a project, explore a creative idea, or pursue an exciting possibility. Professionally, take initiative and trust your abilities. In love, a new spark or spontaneous interaction could brighten your day. Channel your energy into something meaningful. {{/usCountry}}

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Lucky Colour: Bright Orange

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and set one clear intention for a new beginning.

Crystal: Carnelian

Cancer : The Emperor

Today calls for structure, discipline, and confident decision-making. You may need to take responsibility for an important matter or establish clearer boundaries. Professionally, organization and leadership can help you make progress. In relationships, offer stability without becoming too controlling. A balanced approach will help you manage your responsibilities.

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Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Organize your workspace and write down your three most important priorities.

Crystal: Bronzite

Leo : The Hermit

Today may encourage you to slow down and reconnect with your inner wisdom. You could benefit from solitude, reflection, or taking a break from unnecessary distractions. Professionally, careful research may be more useful than immediate action. In love, understand your emotional needs before expecting someone else to meet them.

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Lucky Ritual: Spend ten minutes journaling or meditating without distractions.

Crystal: Amethyst

Virgo : Death

Today may mark an important transition or the realization that something in your life needs to change. You could feel ready to release an outdated habit, expectation, or situation. Professionally, consider a new approach rather than repeating an ineffective routine. In relationships, letting go of old resentment may create room for healthier connections.

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Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Ritual: Clear away one item that represents something you have outgrown.

Crystal: Black Obsidian

Libra : The Hierophant

Today highlights commitment, guidance, and traditional values. You may benefit from following an established process or seeking advice from someone experienced. At work, structured planning can support progress. In love, conversations about shared values and long-term intentions may become important. Stay open to guidance while remaining true to yourself.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Ritual: Read something inspiring or spend a few minutes reflecting on a lesson you have learned.

Crystal: Sodalite

Scorpio : Judgement

Today may bring an important realization about your past choices and future direction. You could feel ready to make a decision, forgive an old disappointment, or close a chapter that has been holding you back. Professionally, reviewing previous experiences may help you identify your next opportunity. Trust the wisdom gained through experience.

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Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Write down one lesson from your past that you want to carry into your future.

Crystal: Clear Quartz

Sagittarius : Three of Wands

Today encourages expansion, ambition, and forward planning. You may receive encouraging news or begin seeing progress toward a goal you have been working on. Professionally, networking and exploring new possibilities could be beneficial. In relationships, discussing future plans may bring a stronger sense of direction. Stay patient and keep looking ahead.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Ritual: Visualize one long-term goal and write down the next practical step toward it.

Crystal: Amazonite

Capricorn : Temperance

Today calls for patience, moderation, and emotional balance. You may need to manage competing responsibilities or find a peaceful solution to a disagreement. Professionally, cooperation could produce better results than working in isolation. In love, understanding and compromise may strengthen your connection. Avoid extremes and give situations time to settle.

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Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Practice slow breathing for five minutes and set an intention for balance.

Crystal: Lepidolite

Aquarius : Three of Cups

Today brings cheerful energy, friendship, and opportunities for connection. You may enjoy a social gathering, receive encouraging news, or benefit from supportive people around you. Professionally, teamwork and networking could open useful doors. In love, shared laughter and quality time may bring you closer to someone special.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Ritual: Reach out to a friend or express appreciation to someone who supports you.

Crystal: Sunstone

Pisces : The Sun

Today brings optimism, confidence, and greater clarity. You may experience a positive development or feel more comfortable expressing yourself. Professionally, your efforts could receive recognition, while personal relationships may benefit from warmth and openness. Enjoy the happiness available to you and allow your natural confidence to shine.

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Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes in natural sunlight and reflect on three things that make you happy.

Crystal: Citrine

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)