Aries: The Empress

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions (pinterest)

Today brings nurturing energy, creativity and opportunities for personal growth. You may feel more confident about your abilities or receive appreciation for your efforts. Professionally, developing an idea could lead to rewarding results. In love, warmth and affection may strengthen emotional bonds. Make time for comfort, creativity and the people who make you feel valued.

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Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

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Lucky Ritual: Place fresh flowers in your home or workspace to invite growth and abundance.

Crystal: Green Aventurine

Taurus: Three of Pentacles

Today favors teamwork, cooperation and shared achievements. Your skills may attract recognition, or someone could offer useful advice that helps you improve your work. Financially, practical planning and collaboration may prove beneficial. In relationships, mutual effort and appreciation can strengthen your connection.

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Lucky Ritual: Acknowledge someone who has supported you and express your appreciation.

Crystal: Moss Agate

Gemini: Queen of Swords

Today encourages clear thinking, honest communication and strong boundaries. You may need to make an important decision or address a situation directly. Professionally, your analytical abilities can help you solve a problem. In love, express your expectations without becoming overly critical. Balance logic with emotional understanding.

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Lucky Ritual: Write down your priorities and remove one unnecessary distraction from your day.

Crystal: Sodalite

Cancer : Four of Wands

Today brings cheerful energy, harmony and reasons to celebrate. You may enjoy family time, a social gathering or a personal achievement. Professionally, teamwork could create a satisfying outcome. In love, shared happiness and emotional security may strengthen your bond. Appreciate the stability you are building.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Ritual: Create a welcoming atmosphere at home and share a happy moment with someone close.

Crystal: Rose Quartz

Leo: Strength

Today highlights courage, patience and emotional resilience. You may face a challenge that requires a calm response rather than force. Professionally, confidence and diplomacy can help you handle responsibilities. In relationships, kindness and understanding may resolve tension. Trust your inner strength and avoid reacting impulsively.

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Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Repeat a positive affirmation about your confidence and personal strength.

Crystal: Tiger's Eye

Virgo: Wheel of Fortune

Today may bring an unexpected development or a change in circumstances that opens a new possibility. A situation that has felt uncertain could begin moving forward. Professionally, stay flexible and recognize opportunities when they appear. In love, allow relationships to evolve naturally rather than trying to control every outcome.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Ritual: Write down one change you are ready to welcome into your life.

Crystal: Labradorite

Libra: Page of Wands

Today brings curiosity, creativity and fresh enthusiasm. You may feel inspired to explore a new project, learn something interesting or take the first step towards a personal ambition. In love, playful conversations or spontaneous plans could bring excitement. Stay open to new experiences and trust your creative instincts.

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Lucky Colour: Bright Orange

Lucky Ritual: Start something you have been postponing, even if it is only a small first step.

Crystal: Carnelian

Scorpio: Two of Cups

Today favours emotional connection, cooperation and meaningful conversations. You may experience greater understanding with a partner or strengthen an important friendship. Professionally, a supportive partnership could help you make progress. In love, mutual respect and honest communication may bring greater closeness.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Ritual: Express appreciation to someone whose presence brings positivity into your life.

Crystal: Rhodonite

Sagittarius: Justice

Today calls for fairness, accountability and thoughtful decision-making. You may need to address an important matter or evaluate a situation objectively. Professionally, careful judgement and honesty can work in your favour. Financially, review agreements and commitments before making decisions. In relationships, maintain balance and mutual respect.

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Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes reflecting on whether your actions align with your values.

Crystal: Blue Kyanite

Capricorn: Two of Wands

Today encourages you to think beyond your current circumstances and consider future opportunities. You may feel ready to expand your ambitions or make plans for a new direction. Professionally, strategic thinking can help you identify your next move. In relationships, discussing shared goals may bring greater clarity.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Ritual: Write down one long-term goal and identify the next practical step towards it.

Crystal: Bronzite

Aquarius: Ace of Swords

Today brings clarity, fresh ideas and opportunities for honest communication. You may find an answer to a confusing situation or gain the confidence to make an important decision. Professionally, clear thinking can help you overcome an obstacle. In relationships, direct conversations may resolve misunderstandings.

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Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Write down one question that needs clarity and list the facts you already know.

Crystal: Clear Quartz

Pisces: Two of Swords

Today may bring indecision or uncertainty about an important choice. You could feel caught between two possibilities, especially in personal or professional matters. Avoid ignoring the situation, but don't rush into a decision without understanding your options. In love, honest reflection may help you recognize what your heart truly needs.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Sit quietly for five minutes and reflect on the choice you have been avoiding.

Crystal: Aquamarine

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

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