Aries: The Fool
A fresh beginning may be on the horizon, encouraging you to step outside your comfort zone and explore new possibilities. You may feel ready to take a chance or approach a familiar situation differently. Stay open to unexpected opportunities, but avoid acting without considering the practical details.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Ritual: Open a window in the morning and set an intention for a fresh start.
Crystal: Citrine
Taurus: Four of Pentacles
Today encourages you to pay attention to financial security, personal boundaries, and what you truly value. You may feel protective of your resources or reluctant to make changes. While caution is useful, avoid holding on so tightly that you miss opportunities for growth. Find a healthy balance between saving and enjoying life.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Ritual: Organize your finances and clear unnecessary clutter from your wallet.
Crystal: Moss Agate
Gemini: Ace of Wands
A burst of inspiration could bring excitement to your day. You may feel motivated to start a project, explore a creative idea, or take the first step toward an ambition. Your enthusiasm is an asset, so use it constructively. A small beginning today could develop into something meaningful with consistent effort.
Lucky Colour: Orange{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Colour: Orange{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write down one idea you want to bring to life.
Crystal: Carnelian
Cancer: Six of Pentacles
Today highlights generosity, support, and balanced exchanges. You may receive assistance or find an opportunity to help someone who needs encouragement. Financially, be mindful of how you give and receive resources. Healthy relationships thrive when kindness is accompanied by mutual respect and consideration.
Lucky Colour: Soft Pink
Lucky Ritual: Perform one thoughtful act of kindness without expecting anything in return.
Crystal: Green Aventurine
Leo: The Sun
A positive and uplifting energy surrounds you today. You may experience greater confidence, encouraging conversations, or progress in an area that matters to you. This is a good time to celebrate your achievements and share your enthusiasm with others. Let optimism guide you while remaining grateful for the simple joys around you.
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes in natural sunlight and focus on what makes you happy.
Crystal: Sunstone
Virgo: Eight of Pentacles
Today favors dedication, learning, and consistent effort. You may make progress through careful attention to detail or by improving a skill that supports your ambitions. Don't underestimate the value of small improvements. Your willingness to work patiently could strengthen your confidence and bring you closer to an important goal.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Ritual: Organize your workspace before beginning your most important task.
Crystal: Bronzite
Libra: Two of Cups
Relationships and meaningful connections take center stage today. A conversation could bring greater understanding, while a partnership may benefit from cooperation and mutual appreciation. If you have been experiencing distance with someone, consider reaching out with warmth. Be open to connection while respecting each other's needs.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Ritual: Send a heartfelt message to someone you appreciate.
Crystal: Rhodonite
Scorpio: The High Priestess
Your intuition may be especially strong today, helping you recognize what lies beneath the surface of a situation. Avoid rushing to reveal every thought or make decisions without enough information. Quiet reflection could provide the clarity you need. Pay attention to subtle signs, but distinguish intuition from unnecessary worry.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Ritual: Spend five minutes in silence, listening to your inner thoughts.
Crystal: Labradorite
Sagittarius: Three of Wands
Today encourages you to look ahead and consider the possibilities beyond your current circumstances. A future plan, professional opportunity, or personal ambition may begin to feel more achievable. Stay patient while progress develops. Your willingness to think bigger could help you recognize opportunities you previously overlooked.
Lucky Colour: Teal
Lucky Ritual: Write down one goal you hope to achieve over the next few months.
Crystal: Blue Apatite
Capricorn: King of Pentacles
Today highlights financial responsibility, professional maturity, and long-term stability. You may feel motivated to organize resources, make a practical decision, or take greater control of your ambitions. Trust your experience and avoid unnecessary risks. Consistency and sensible planning can help strengthen the foundations you are building.
Lucky Colour: Dark Green
Lucky Ritual: Review one financial or professional goal and identify a practical next step.
Crystal: Pyrite
Aquarius: The Star
A renewed sense of hope and inspiration may brighten your day. You could begin seeing a challenging situation differently or feel encouraged to reconnect with a personal dream. Give yourself permission to believe in better possibilities without expecting everything to happen immediately. Healing and progress can unfold one step at a time.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Ritual: Write down three hopes or intentions for the coming weeks.
Crystal: Aquamarine
Pisces: The Chariot
Today encourages determination, discipline, and forward movement. You may need to balance competing priorities or make a firm decision about your direction. Avoid allowing distractions or other people's opinions to weaken your focus. With patience and self-control, you can make meaningful progress toward something important.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Ritual: Begin your day by choosing one priority and committing to it.
Crystal: Hematite
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com