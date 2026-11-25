Aries : Ace of Wands

Tarot Card Reading (pinterest)

A fresh wave of motivation and creativity may inspire you today. You could feel ready to begin a project, explore an opportunity, or take action on an idea that has been waiting for the right moment. Trust your enthusiasm, but give your plans direction through practical steps.

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Lucky Colour: Orange

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Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write down one new goal you want to pursue.

Crystal: Carnelian

Taurus : The Empress

Today encourages abundance, comfort, and personal growth. You may feel drawn to improving your surroundings, nurturing relationships, or investing time in something creative. Financially, focus on building stability rather than seeking instant rewards. Appreciate what you have while remaining open to opportunities for growth.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes caring for a plant or refreshing your living space.

Crystal: Green Aventurine

Gemini : Eight of Wands

Things may move quickly today, bringing messages, developments, or unexpected opportunities. A situation that has been delayed could finally gain momentum. Stay organized and respond thoughtfully rather than rushing through important decisions. Your ability to adapt quickly can help you make the most of the day's energy.

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Lucky Ritual: Write down your top three priorities before beginning your day.

Crystal: Citrine

Cancer : Queen of Cups

Your emotional intelligence and intuition may be especially strong today. You could find yourself offering support, understanding someone's feelings, or gaining clarity about your own emotional needs. Be compassionate, but remember to protect your energy. You don't have to solve every problem to show that you care.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Spend five minutes in meditation, focusing on emotional balance.

Crystal: Moonstone

Leo : Six of Wands

Today brings encouraging energy around recognition, achievement, and confidence. Your efforts may receive appreciation, or you could feel proud of how far you have progressed. Don't hesitate to acknowledge your accomplishments. Celebrate your victories while remaining humble and motivated to keep growing.

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Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Write down one recent achievement and acknowledge your progress.

Crystal: Sunstone

Virgo : The Magician

Your skills, knowledge, and resourcefulness can help you make meaningful progress today. You may have an opportunity to turn an idea into action or find a practical solution to a challenge. Trust what you already know, and avoid waiting for perfect circumstances. Focus your energy on what you can influence.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Ritual: Write down an intention and identify one action that will bring it closer.

Crystal: Clear Quartz

Libra : Three of Cups

Friendships, celebrations, and supportive connections may brighten your day. You could receive an invitation, enjoy a pleasant conversation, or reconnect with someone you haven't seen in a while. Collaboration may also bring positive results. Make time for happiness and appreciate the people who encourage you.

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Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Ritual: Reach out to a friend and share a positive thought or message.

Crystal: Rose Quartz

Scorpio : The Tower

An unexpected development may challenge your usual expectations today. Although sudden changes can feel uncomfortable, they may reveal what needs to be reconsidered or rebuilt. Avoid reacting impulsively if plans shift. Stay grounded, look at the facts, and allow necessary changes to create space for a stronger foundation.

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Lucky Ritual: Clear away one unnecessary item from your space as a symbol of releasing the old.

Crystal: Black Obsidian

Sagittarius : Nine of Cups

Today highlights emotional satisfaction, gratitude, and personal fulfilment. You may enjoy a pleasant development, feel closer to achieving a goal, or receive something you have been hoping for. Take time to appreciate the good things in your life. Enjoy your progress without losing sight of your next ambition.

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Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Ritual: Write down three things you feel grateful for today.

Crystal: Amazonite

Capricorn : The Emperor

Discipline, structure, and responsibility are your strongest allies today. You may need to take charge of an important matter, make a practical decision, or organize your priorities. Your leadership abilities can help you create stability, especially when others look to you for guidance. Stay firm, but avoid becoming overly rigid.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Ritual: Organize your schedule and set clear priorities for the day.

Crystal: Tiger's Eye

Aquarius : The Star

A renewed sense of hope and inspiration may bring a positive shift in your outlook. You could feel encouraged to revisit a dream, recover from a disappointment, or explore a more meaningful direction. Trust the healing process and remember that even small steps can bring you closer to your aspirations.

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Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few quiet moments visualizing the future you wish to create.

Crystal: Aquamarine

Pisces : Two of Pentacles

Today may require you to balance several responsibilities or make adjustments to your routine. Work, finances, and personal commitments could compete for your attention. Stay flexible and avoid overwhelming yourself with unnecessary obligations. Prioritizing wisely will help you maintain balance and handle changing circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Make a simple priority list and organize your tasks.

Crystal: Fluorite

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)