Aries: King of Pentacles
Today favors financial planning, professional stability and practical decisions. You may feel more confident about your achievements or receive encouraging news regarding a long-term goal. Your experience and discipline can help you handle responsibilities successfully. Focus on building lasting security and making choices that support your future.
Lucky Colour: Dark Green
Lucky Ritual: Review your financial goals and identify one practical step towards greater stability.
Crystal: Pyrite
Taurus: Two of Cups
Relationships, partnerships and emotional connections take priority today. A meaningful conversation could strengthen a bond, while cooperation may bring positive developments at work. Be open to understanding another person's perspective. Mutual respect and genuine effort can create stronger foundations in both personal and professional relationships.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Ritual: Express appreciation to someone who has supported you recently.
Crystal: Rhodonite
Gemini: Seven of Pentacles
Today encourages patience and reflection. You may be reviewing your progress, evaluating a financial decision or wondering when your efforts will produce results. Avoid becoming discouraged by slow developments. Continue investing your energy wisely, and remember that meaningful achievements often require time and consistency.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Colour: Olive Green{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Ritual: Write down one goal you have been working towards and acknowledge your progress.
Crystal: Moss Agate
Cancer: The Lovers
Important choices and meaningful connections may shape your day. You could experience greater closeness with someone or find yourself reconsidering what you truly value. In professional matters, partnerships and collaboration may require thoughtful decisions. Follow your values rather than outside expectations.
Lucky Colour: Soft Pink
Lucky Ritual: Write down three qualities you want to attract into your relationships.
Crystal: Rose Quartz
Leo: Ten of Cups
A joyful and emotionally fulfilling energy surrounds you today. Family, friendships and supportive relationships may bring comfort and happiness. You could enjoy a pleasant gathering or receive reassurance about something important. Appreciate the people who stand beside you and make time for meaningful connections.
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Ritual: Share a meal or a happy moment with loved ones.
Crystal: Sunstone
Virgo: The Moon
Today may bring uncertainty or heightened emotions, encouraging you to slow down before making important decisions. Something may not be as clear as it first appears, so avoid jumping to conclusions. Trust your intuition while checking the facts. Quiet reflection can help you distinguish genuine concerns from unnecessary worries.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes journaling about your feelings before making a decision.
Crystal: Moonstone
Libra: Seven of Cups
Several possibilities may attract your attention today, but not every option will be worth pursuing. You may feel uncertain about a personal choice or professional opportunity. Take time to separate realistic possibilities from wishful thinking. Clear priorities will help you avoid unnecessary distractions and make better decisions.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Ritual: Write down your top three priorities and focus on what matters most.
Crystal: Fluorite
Scorpio: Judgement
Today brings an opportunity for self-reflection, renewal and important realizations. You may receive news that encourages you to reconsider a decision or finally move beyond an unresolved matter. Learn from your past without being overly critical of yourself. A fresh perspective can help you approach the future with confidence.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Ritual: Write down one lesson from the past that you want to carry forward.
Crystal: Labradorite
Sagittarius: Seven of Wands
You may need to stand firm in your beliefs or protect your priorities today. Competing opinions or unexpected challenges could test your patience, but don't allow outside pressure to weaken your confidence. Choose your battles wisely and maintain healthy boundaries. Your determination can help you overcome obstacles.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Ritual: Repeat an affirmation about confidence and personal strength.
Crystal: Red Jasper
Capricorn: Six of Swords
Today encourages you to move towards calmer circumstances and leave unnecessary stress behind. You may begin finding solutions to a difficult situation or recognize that a change in direction would benefit you. Be patient with the transition. Small steps towards peace and stability are worth celebrating.
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Lucky Ritual: Clear your surroundings and take a quiet walk to refresh your thoughts.
Crystal: Aquamarine
Aquarius: Ace of Cups
A fresh emotional beginning may bring inspiration and positivity today. You could experience a meaningful connection, receive an affectionate gesture or discover a creative idea that excites you. Allow yourself to be open to new experiences. Emotional renewal begins when you give yourself permission to welcome happiness.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Ritual: Begin your morning by setting an intention for love, peace and emotional growth.
Crystal: Pink Opal
Pisces: The Devil
Today encourages you to examine habits, attachments and patterns that may be limiting your progress. You might feel tempted by an immediate reward or find yourself repeating an unhelpful behavior. Pause before reacting and consider the long-term consequences. Recognizing what needs to change is an important step towards greater freedom.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey
Lucky Ritual: Write down one habit you want to change and choose a healthier alternative.
Crystal: Black Obsidian
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com