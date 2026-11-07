Tarot Horoscope Today for November 7, 2026: A fresh beginning may encourage you to step outside your comfort zone today

Aries: Knight of Cups

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign (pinterest)

A heartfelt conversation or romantic gesture could bring happiness. Your creativity and intuition may guide you towards something meaningful. Stay open to emotional opportunities, but let genuine actions speak louder than promises.

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Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

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Lucky Ritual: Write down a heartfelt wish and spend a moment visualizing it.

Crystal Combination: Morganite and Aquamarine

Taurus: Wheel of Fortune

An unexpected change could bring a new opportunity or shift your priorities. Stay adaptable and avoid resisting situations beyond your control. A fresh direction may lead to encouraging possibilities.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Ritual: Turn a coin in your palm while setting an intention for positive change.

Crystal Combination: Labradorite and Citrine

Gemini: Knight of Wands

Your confidence and enthusiasm may inspire you to pursue an exciting idea. Take initiative, explore new possibilities and avoid making impulsive commitments. Focus your energy where it can create meaningful progress.

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Lucky Ritual: Write down one bold goal and take the first step towards it.

Crystal Combination: Carnelian and Tiger’s Eye

Cancer: The Fool

A fresh beginning may encourage you to step outside your comfort zone. Be open to unexpected experiences and new connections. Trust your curiosity while keeping practical matters in mind.

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Take a different route or try something new to welcome fresh possibilities.

Crystal Combination: Sunstone and Clear Quartz

Leo: Strength

Patience and emotional resilience may help you handle challenges gracefully. Your quiet confidence can make a stronger impression than forceful reactions. Trust your abilities and remain steady when situations test your determination.

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Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Look in the mirror and repeat a positive affirmation about your strength.

Crystal Combination: Bronzite and Garnet

Virgo: The Moon

Uncertainty may make it difficult to understand a situation clearly. Avoid jumping to conclusions or allowing worries to influence your choices. Give yourself time to process your feelings and verify important information.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes journaling before making an important decision.

Crystal Combination: Moonstone and Labradorite

Libra: Nine of Swords

You may feel overwhelmed by worries or unfinished responsibilities. Try to separate realistic concerns from imagined outcomes. A little rest and a practical plan could help you regain perspective.

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Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Write down your worries and identify one thing you can release.

Crystal Combination: Lepidolite and Amethyst

Scorpio: Queen of Swords

Clear thinking and honest communication may help you make an important decision. Set boundaries, trust your judgement and avoid unnecessary emotional complications. Focus on facts rather than assumptions.

Lucky Colour: Ice Blue

Lucky Ritual: Clear your workspace and write down your top priority.

Crystal Combination: Blue Kyanite and Sodalite

Sagittarius: Six of Cups

A familiar connection or happy memory could bring emotional comfort. Reconnecting with someone or revisiting an old interest may lift your spirits. Appreciate the past without losing sight of present opportunities.

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Lucky Colour: Pastel Pink

Lucky Ritual: Reach out to someone who brings positivity into your life.

Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz and Rhodochrosite

Capricorn: Eight of Swords

Self doubt or uncertainty may make a situation appear more restrictive than it really is. Step back, consider alternative solutions and focus on what you can control. A small decision could help restore your confidence.

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Lucky Ritual: Write down one limiting belief and replace it with a positive, practical thought.

Crystal Combination: Fluorite and Smoky Quartz

Aquarius: Ten of Swords

An exhausting chapter may finally be coming to an end. Release old frustrations and avoid revisiting situations that have already taught you valuable lessons. Give yourself permission to recover and begin again.

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Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Discard an old note or unnecessary item to symbolize letting go.

Crystal Combination: Black Tourmaline and Red Jasper

Pisces: Ace of Cups

A fresh emotional beginning may bring inspiration, affection or renewed hope. Nurture your relationships and make time for activities that bring you joy. Your intuition may guide you towards meaningful experiences.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few quiet moments near water while setting an intention for emotional renewal.

Crystal Combination: Green Aventurine and Pink Opal

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)