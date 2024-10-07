Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 07, 2024 predicts free from major troubles

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your options open today Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 07, 2024. You are prosperous today and your health will also be good.

Have a splendid relationship supported by good health and strong finances today. Take up new roles at work that permit proving your professional mettle.

Look for romantic moments and ensure you keep the lover happy today. New challenges at the office will keep you busy throughout the day. You are prosperous today and your health will also be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not let emotions decide your relationship. Instead, you need to think deeply over the troubles and find solutions as break up is the last thing you want. Keep egos away while discussing the troubles that exist. Though you may meet someone special, wait for a day or two to propose. Spend time sharing your feelings and avoid opinions that may hurt the partner. Married females should stay away from extramarital affairs as the spouse will catch you red-handed today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not lose your temper at the office, especially at team meetings. A senior or co-worker will raise a finger at your performance which may make you upset. However, do not get despaired. Government employees can expect a change in location while IT, media, healthcare, and hospitality professionals will have a tight schedule with more opportunities to display their mettle. Some professionals will be serious about putting down the paper and the second part of the day is good for it.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and you are good to make smart monetary decisions. Some females will invest in property while some seniors will require spending on the marriage of children. You will also need to spend for a medical purpose related to a sibling or a relative. You may have options to buy electronic devices and an automobile.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health crisis exists. However, those who have heart-related complaints need to be careful about their diet. Start the day with exercise and you should also stay away from negative thoughts. Consult a doctor whenever required. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)