Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 09, 2024 predicts a good inflow of wealth

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be cool today Stay calm in the love affair and take issues lightly. Be careful to not hurt the emotions of your coworkers as may impact the teamwork. Money will flow in. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2024: Money will flow in.

Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude. Share emotions and stay calm while having disagreements. Continue your discipline at work. Both health and wealth will also be positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your love life is good and free from major troubles. While you need to be sensitive to the demands of the lover, it is also good to be accommodative. Shower affection today and also be ready to accept new twists. Some love affairs will have opposition at home and you will need to try hard to convince the parents. Married females may conceive today and must also consider the choices of the husband while making decisions.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

New tasks wait for you at the office. The seniors at the office trust your instincts and this plays a major role in your change in position. Those who have new assignments at the office must be careful to stay out of arguments within the team. Instead, the focus must be on the job. Some government offices will have a change in location while lawyers, academicians, judges, receptionists, and bankers will work overtime. Businessmen may confidently launch a new venture today and those who aspire to take the trade to new territories will succeed in that.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you are good to make smart monetary decisions. Some seniors will see a festival or celebration coming at home and would also need to contribute generously. You may also receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan today. Today is good to renovate the house or even buy a two-wheeler. There can be minor medical expenses and be prepared to also help a needy friend or relative.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there and you are good to take part in adventure activities. Those who are seniors or have a cardiac history must avoid lifting heavy objects today. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Some children will have digestion issues that will stop them from attending the school.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)