Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024 predicts a career shift

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 16, 2024 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be happy while spending time with your lover today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, every challenge is a new opportunity

Be happy while spending time with your lover today. Keep your cards close to your chest when it comes to your career. Your monetary status will also be good today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024: Your monetary status will be good today.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024: Your monetary status will be good today.

Be diplomatic both at the office and at home. No major money-related issues will be there but wealth will come in from different sources. Your health is also positive today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Handle love issues carefully as even a minor statement can be misinterpreted by the lover causing trouble in the relationship. Keep the partner in a good mood and spend more time together. There will be minor hiccups but they will be a creation of a third party. Avoid outside interferences that may lead to chaos. Married females should be careful not to annoy their spouse. Some females will also patch up with the ex-lover, bringing back happiness. However, this should not impact the current relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will receive accolades at the workplace and new opportunities will come up to prove the mettle. Accept every new role and also show no hesitation while communicating with clients. Your innovative concepts will have takers at the workplace. You may also be a victim of office politics but ensure you overcome this challenge with a positive attitude. Those who are in the notice period can expect good news in the second part of the day. Government officials can expect a change in location today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will help you renovate the house or even buy a new vehicle. Today, you can go ahead with the idea of buying jewelry or electronic appliances. Some females will resolve a monetary dispute with a sibling. Have a proper financial plan for better money management. The guidance of a financial expert will work here. Businessmen can expect a bank loan to be approved. Those who have an extra income would experience a good life today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your general health is good today. However, those who have a history of cardiac issues need to be careful today. Some seniors will develop pain in joints and children will have viral fever which may affect the school. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. You should also skip alcohol today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On