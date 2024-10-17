Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 advices avoiding office politics

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a true diplomat Explore the best moments of love & spend more time engaging in activities that you both love. Overcome the challenges at the workplace. Handle wealth wisely. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024: Despite multiple issues in the relationship, it will go strong.

Despite multiple issues in the relationship, it will go strong. Keep a distance from professional politics and ensure you meet the deadlines. You are healthy both mentally and physically. No financial issues exist.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep your lover happy today and the second part of the day is good to visit a temple with your partner for a safe future. You may prefer taking the love affair to the next level. Some unjustifiable comments can seriously impact the flow of love. Always be patient and have control over emotions. Married females may develop minor issues within the spouse’s home and this can also have a serious impact on the relationship. Handle the crisis diplomatically.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks that demand extra attention. Be careful about office politics and you should stay away from those who may belittle your efforts. Stay in the good book of the management. Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace and always be amiable with co-workers. Some businessmen, especially those handling construction, metal, and electronics businesses may have issues today related to funds. Your partner may also not help you in a needy hour, putting you in an embarrassing situation.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Do not let expenditure go out of control. Be a smart investor today. As you’ll see some good income, it is wise to invest in the share market, jewelry, or property. Some females will have monetary issues within the family. Those who are planning to go abroad must find sources to have an ample amount in the account. Businessmen may face financial challenges as the fund flow would not be as smooth as expected.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be breathing issues today. Start the day with a mild exercise to warm up the body. You need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler at night, especially when it is pouring. Avoid food items rich in oil and grease and replace them with more fruits and vegetables as you don’t want to add more calories.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)