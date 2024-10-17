Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 advices avoiding office politics
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Overcome the challenges at the workplace.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a true diplomat
Explore the best moments of love & spend more time engaging in activities that you both love. Overcome the challenges at the workplace. Handle wealth wisely.
Despite multiple issues in the relationship, it will go strong. Keep a distance from professional politics and ensure you meet the deadlines. You are healthy both mentally and physically. No financial issues exist.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Keep your lover happy today and the second part of the day is good to visit a temple with your partner for a safe future. You may prefer taking the love affair to the next level. Some unjustifiable comments can seriously impact the flow of love. Always be patient and have control over emotions. Married females may develop minor issues within the spouse’s home and this can also have a serious impact on the relationship. Handle the crisis diplomatically.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Reach the office to take up new tasks that demand extra attention. Be careful about office politics and you should stay away from those who may belittle your efforts. Stay in the good book of the management. Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace and always be amiable with co-workers. Some businessmen, especially those handling construction, metal, and electronics businesses may have issues today related to funds. Your partner may also not help you in a needy hour, putting you in an embarrassing situation.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Do not let expenditure go out of control. Be a smart investor today. As you’ll see some good income, it is wise to invest in the share market, jewelry, or property. Some females will have monetary issues within the family. Those who are planning to go abroad must find sources to have an ample amount in the account. Businessmen may face financial challenges as the fund flow would not be as smooth as expected.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
There can be breathing issues today. Start the day with a mild exercise to warm up the body. You need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler at night, especially when it is pouring. Avoid food items rich in oil and grease and replace them with more fruits and vegetables as you don’t want to add more calories.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope