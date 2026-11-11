Taurus Horoscope Today, November 11, 2026: Your spouse’s support may strengthen shared plans, but food choices need attention

You will feel romantic today, and your spouse will support you when you ask for help. The day will have a companionable feel, with shared decisions becoming easier to discuss because you want someone close beside you. Other people will matter to the shape of your plans, particularly a partner or business contact. The Moon in Scorpio in your seventh house all day makes these dealings the center of attention. You will be more interested in what can be done together and less inclined to keep every concern to yourself. A conversation about an everyday need will bring the value of dependable company into clear view.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
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Your spouse’s support will be definite, and you will feel the comfort of having someone willing to stand beside you. This is a good time to ask for help with something that has been occupying your thoughts. Romantic feeling will also color the small exchanges of the day, giving familiar company a warmer appeal. Venus, retrograde and debilitated in Virgo, your fifth house, brings affection and the wish for a pleasant shared experience, alongside interest in pleasure-spending. An old preference or familiar way of showing affection will feel especially relevant. Speak kindly to the women in your life. You will be conscious of how much warmth depends on the way ordinary things are said.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
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Studies are favored, and working at home is likely to feel particularly comfortable. Jupiter in Leo, your fourth house, brings family warmth and your mother’s blessing into the day, making the house a welcoming base for learning. A conversation at home will fit easily around revision or reading, and you will feel supported by that familiar setting. Businesspeople can grow through a new partnership, with fresh offers possible. A prospective association is likely to hold your attention because of what working together might allow. Give a serious proposal a proper conversation. For students, the day favors staying with a subject long enough to understand its structure, with comfort at home helping you remain involved.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
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The day favors savings, and keeping money aside is likely to feel satisfying. At the same time, you will feel drawn towards spending on something enjoyable, especially where affection or shared pleasure is involved. These two impulses will run alongside each other through the day. A discussion with your spouse will make a household money matter feel more manageable. Business offers can open a useful conversation about growth, although a new offer alone does not establish a financial result. Set aside the saving amount before deciding on a treat. Your interest in future comfort will give saving a personal purpose beyond simply leaving money untouched.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
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The day favors savings, and keeping money aside is likely to feel satisfying. At the same time, you will feel drawn towards spending on something enjoyable, especially where affection or shared pleasure is involved. These two impulses will run alongside each other through the day. A discussion with your spouse will make a household money matter feel more manageable. Business offers can open a useful conversation about growth, although a new offer alone does not establish a financial result. Set aside the saving amount before deciding on a treat. Your interest in future comfort will give saving a personal purpose beyond simply leaving money untouched.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
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Health is likely to feel below your usual level, making food choices the day’s clear caution. Watch what you eat, especially when the pleasure of company encourages you to overlook your normal routine. A familiar exercise schedule will give the day a useful point of continuity. Keep to your regular movement and meal pattern. The warmth of home will appeal when you want to settle, and you will feel more comfortable giving yourself time to enjoy it. Your romantic mood will remain part of the day even when your energy feels less reliable. A comfortable evening with someone close will hold more attraction than fitting another outing into the day.
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Tip for the Day: Ask your spouse for help and keep your usual food routine.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com