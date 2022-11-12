Taurus Horoscope Today, November 12, 2022: Day predicts a job change

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

This is going to be a favorable day for the Taureans. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may feel healthy and fine and become a source of comfort and support for your close friends. You may start making good and healthy choices to maintain your physical fitness. This is also a perfect day on the financial front. You may make a concrete plan for saving money.

Some may find a permanent source of income or start their own business. Working professionals may not have a good day and feel like quitting or changing jobs. They do not like controlling the nature of seniors or bosses. Family members may support your decisions no matter what. Love life seems moderate and you should try to be with your partner wherever it is required. Those who have not been feeling good about themselves lately, they may think about hitting the road or going on a solo trip.

How have stars planned your day?

Taurus Finance Today:

You have been making wise decisions on the financial front to ensure stability and now you can enjoy your life by splurging on luxurious things. Property dealers may have a lucky day.

Taurus Family Today:

You may enjoy a bond of love and togetherness today by spending lots of time with siblings, parents and kids. Parents may also spend money on religious activities.

Taurus Career Today:

You should be careful on the work front as stars are not favorable. Avoid messing up with colleagues or seniors today. Quitting or changing job at this point of time is not advisable.

Taurus Health Today:

You are in the pink of health and now you are all set to work on your dream project. Some may enjoy indoor games today. Some may feel refreshed after spending quality time with their best buddies.

Taurus Love Life Today:

There are chances of enjoying a romantic dinner with a love partner. Married couples may also plan to extend their family. Singles may try to impress their crush.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON