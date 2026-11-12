Taurus Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: A new partnership could open the door to promising opportunities

A new business partnership or proposal is possible today, bringing another person's offer into focus. You will be interested in what a shared effort can achieve, and an existing deal will invite closer attention. Rahu in Aquarius, your tenth house, stirs professional appetite and sudden interest in a different working arrangement. An opportunity involving someone else will therefore feel especially absorbing. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your seventh house, highlighting a partner or business contact, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your eighth house, bringing Chandrashtama and a lower or more restless mood. The earlier interest in cooperation will give way to a stronger wish for familiar ground. Watch the urge to make an important decision while unsettled. Routine matters will suit the later part of the day better.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Unmarried readers are likely to receive a marriage proposal, opening a conversation about the future. This is a prospect for discussion, with the eventual outcome still to unfold. Young couples who have spent a long time apart may get an opportunity to meet. Your inclination toward your spouse will increase, and shared time will matter more than usual. Even as your mood becomes quieter later, the wish for closeness will remain. Children will show greater courage, making family conversation livelier and giving you a fresh sense of their growing confidence. You will be more interested in how each person feels about the next step in a shared plan.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Students will have to work hard for good results. A demanding subject will require sustained attention, and the effort involved will be clear from the start. The day favors completing a familiar portion of study when concentration becomes uneven. In business, a possible partner or proposal is likely to make cooperation a serious topic. You will think about how responsibilities would be shared and what the arrangement would mean for your working life. Legal matters are likely to move in a favorable direction, although a final outcome is not promised. Professional ambition will be strong, and another person's involvement will give that ambition a practical point of focus. Later duties will feel easier to approach when their scope is already clear.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Money or financial help from your in-laws is possible. A family discussion will bring the question of support into view, and you will think more closely about what assistance would make possible. Business finances will also enter conversations about a potential partnership. The day favors considering the practical value of cooperation, while the arrival of funds remains a possibility. As your mood changes, an unresolved money matter will occupy more of your attention. Familiar financial tasks will feel easier to handle than a fresh commitment that asks for an immediate answer.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Money or financial help from your in-laws is possible. A family discussion will bring the question of support into view, and you will think more closely about what assistance would make possible. Business finances will also enter conversations about a potential partnership. The day favors considering the practical value of cooperation, while the arrival of funds remains a possibility. As your mood changes, an unresolved money matter will occupy more of your attention. Familiar financial tasks will feel easier to handle than a fresh commitment that asks for an immediate answer.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
{{/usCountry}}
Your energy is likely to feel uneven, with a restless spell becoming more noticeable later. Mars moves directly from Cancer, your third house, where it is debilitated, into Leo, your fourth house, during the day; it brings drive and a shorter temper from everyday exchanges into domestic concerns. No particular time for that change is indicated. You will feel the wish to act even when your mood asks for quiet. A gentler pace will suit the later hours, and familiar surroundings will have greater appeal after the day's partnership discussions.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Tip for the Day: Give promising discussions your attention early, then leave room for a quieter pace.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com