Taurus Horoscope Today, November 14, 2026: A trusted friendship may bring reassurance as routine work tests your patience

Daily Prediction says,

Taurus Horoscope (freepick)

A routine task is likely to meet an obstacle today, leaving you feeling low or restless. Something you expected to handle easily may require another attempt, and that interruption could occupy your thoughts. The Moon in Sagittarius in your eighth house all day brings Chandrashtama, making familiar work a better fit than a major decision. Your mood may be changeable, and a small difficulty could feel larger when you keep returning to it. There is also a steadier influence: Saturn retrograde in Pisces in your eleventh house supports slow gains and a dependable friendship, with a long-held goal moving closer. Progress is likely to be gradual, yet something you have worked toward will feel nearer. A friend you trust will matter more than a wide circle of casual contacts. Familiar company will give you something reassuring to return to during an uneven day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

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Differences with your spouse may lead to an argument, especially when the day's frustrations enter an ordinary conversation. Your love life may feel dull, with less enthusiasm for an exchange that would usually please you. You will be conscious of the distance between wanting company and feeling ready to talk. Watch your words when you are irritated. A passing remark can carry more weight than you intend and prolong an ordinary disagreement. Familiar company will suit your mood better than an elaborate romantic expectation. If you are single, your interest in romance may be quieter, and you may feel less inclined to keep a conversation lively simply for its own sake.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

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Work is likely to move unevenly, with obstacles affecting the satisfaction of completing a straightforward task. The day favors returning to duties whose purpose you already understand. Mercury in Libra in your sixth house brings work messages, practical discussions and study into focus. An exchange about how a job should be done may occupy your attention, and you will be more interested in an explanation you can use immediately. Students are likely to find a familiar subject easier to engage with than a large new undertaking. Progress toward a long-held goal will give routine effort a wider purpose. A delayed step will still belong to that larger effort, even when it offers little excitement today. Keep your working day centered on the task already in front of you.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Income and gains favor a steady pace. A long-standing financial aim is likely to feel nearer, especially where regular effort has been involved. A dependable friend may offer a useful perspective on that goal. Your attention will return to what is already underway and what can be maintained comfortably. A calculated step at work offers scope for an acceptable result. The practical value of a decision may become clearer once your initial restlessness settles, while familiar commitments will occupy more of your thoughts. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Income and gains favor a steady pace. A long-standing financial aim is likely to feel nearer, especially where regular effort has been involved. A dependable friend may offer a useful perspective on that goal. Your attention will return to what is already underway and what can be maintained comfortably. A calculated step at work offers scope for an acceptable result. The practical value of a decision may become clearer once your initial restlessness settles, while familiar commitments will occupy more of your thoughts. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your general sense of well-being may feel lower today, with ordinary demands seeming more tiring while your mood remains unsettled. Familiar routines will give the day a calmer rhythm. Allow an unhurried pace for driving and everyday journeys. You may want fewer interruptions during a break and more space to regain your composure. A quiet evening will appeal after the day's uneven rhythm.

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Tip for the Day: Leave a little space between feeling irritated and answering someone close.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)