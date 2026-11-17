Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Taurus Horoscope (Canva)

Joy will lift your mood as your children's support gives you fresh energy. Their studies will be satisfactory, adding a reassuring note to the day at home. You will feel more open to affection and more willing to enjoy a happy family moment as it happens. Religious work may also draw your interest, giving the day a reflective side alongside its warmth. A teacher or elder will feature in your thoughts or conversation, and learning will feel inviting. This is a lucky day for love, with an encouraging opening for anyone preparing a business venture. Ketu in Leo, your fourth house, brings detachment from domestic concerns, so you will feel less interested in managing every detail around the house. Watch a withdrawn mood making you seem unavailable to those offering support. The household will feel easier to enjoy when every small arrangement does not require your involvement.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

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Your affection towards your spouse will increase, and ordinary time together will carry more warmth. You will enjoy a familiar conversation and feel more aware of what you value in your relationship. Lovers have a lucky day ahead, with companionship bringing genuine pleasure. The mood will favor making room for each other within the usual routine. Children's support will also strengthen your sense of family closeness. You will feel encouraged by their willingness to stand beside you. A shared moment at home will leave you happier than its simplicity might suggest, and that feeling will carry into the rest of your day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

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Children's studies will be satisfactory, while your own interest in learning will have a receptive, positive quality. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your ninth house, bringing a teacher, an elder or a journey into focus and giving you a good mood for study; later in the afternoon it moves into Aquarius in your tenth house, helping your work get noticed and public-facing tasks go well. An explanation will hold your attention, especially when it connects a lesson with something useful. Mercury in Libra, your sixth house, supports work-related messages and study, giving practical conversations a clear purpose. For businesspersons, this is a good time to start a new venture. The day favors moving a considered plan into its working stage. In service, the later part of the day will give your contribution greater visibility.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} A new business venture will bring its financial requirements into discussion. The day favors a constructive start, with attention turning towards how the work will function and what it will require. You will feel more comfortable talking through a business idea when the conversation stays close to its everyday purpose. Work messages will help make those discussions clearer. Family happiness will also influence what feels worth spending on, though the strongest financial opening lies in the business opportunity itself. A practical conversation will give you a better sense of how your plans fit the resources already available. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A new business venture will bring its financial requirements into discussion. The day favors a constructive start, with attention turning towards how the work will function and what it will require. You will feel more comfortable talking through a business idea when the conversation stays close to its everyday purpose. Work messages will help make those discussions clearer. Family happiness will also influence what feels worth spending on, though the strongest financial opening lies in the business opportunity itself. A practical conversation will give you a better sense of how your plans fit the resources already available. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your health will be sound, and the joy you receive from your children will add to your energy. You will feel more willing to take part in the day, especially where affection and learning meet. Quiet time at home will still appeal, even when the wider mood is sociable. A little space of your own will feel restful. The day's emotional lift will come from knowing that support is close at hand.

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Tip for the Day: Make room for a warm conversation before work claims your attention again.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)