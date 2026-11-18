Daily Prediction says,

Taurus horoscope

Your working conditions will become more favorable, easing the stress you have been carrying. You will remain occupied, but the atmosphere around your duties will feel more manageable. Saturn in Pisces, your eleventh house, is retrograde, bringing slow, steady gains and support from one dependable friend as a long-held goal moves closer. That progress will give your working day a sense of direction.

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Someone whose reliability you already value will matter more than a wide circle of acquaintances. You will have plenty to attend to, yet the day’s responsibilities will feel easier to put in order. The improvement is practical: work will take up your time while weighing less heavily on your mind.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

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You will feel romantic toward your spouse, even with work occupying much of the day. Affection will find a place in the conversation when you are together, and you will enjoy thinking about something pleasant beyond professional duties. Venus in Virgo, your fifth house, is debilitated, bringing affection and a taste for comfort while making pleasure spending more tempting.

A simple shared pleasure will appeal to you. Your relationship will be one of the warmer parts of the day, with domestic closeness giving your attention a different direction. You will feel that being busy and wanting time together can belong to the same day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Support from important people will help shape your career, and your contribution will receive attention. The Moon in Aquarius in your tenth house all day helps work get noticed and public-facing tasks go well. A duty that puts you in front of others is likely to feel easier to handle as conditions improve. The day favors making full use of the work already entrusted to you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Support from important people will help shape your career, and your contribution will receive attention. The Moon in Aquarius in your tenth house all day helps work get noticed and public-facing tasks go well. A duty that puts you in front of others is likely to feel easier to handle as conditions improve. The day favors making full use of the work already entrusted to you. {{/usCountry}}

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Students will be able to focus well, giving sustained study a useful place in the schedule. You will find it easier to stay with a lesson and follow its explanation through. At work, a fuller timetable will keep you engaged, while backing from people with influence will make the professional picture more encouraging. Your efforts will have an audience today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

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Gains are likely to develop steadily, and an established financial aim will feel closer. The day favors patient progress linked to work and dependable connections. You may receive property in your spouse’s name, bringing a substantial family matter into consideration, though the outcome remains open. A conversation about that possibility will deserve its own space amid the day’s duties.

Spending on pleasure will also appeal, especially when you think about time with your spouse. The financial mood will mix longer-range hopes with the wish to enjoy something comfortable now. Ordinary spending will remain part of that picture alongside the larger property possibility.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your father’s health will show recovery, bringing welcome reassurance to the family. You will feel the emotional relief of that improvement while continuing with your own busy schedule. The easing of work stress will also make the day feel less burdensome.

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Watch your mother’s health, particularly while professional demands are keeping your attention elsewhere. Her well-being deserves a place in the day alongside the better news about your father. You will be more comfortable once family concerns have received attention and you can return to your duties with a clearer sense of how things stand at home.

Tip for the Day: Make time for your spouse after work, even if the day stays busy.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)