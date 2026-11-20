Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Taurus Horoscope

A long-awaited wish may be fulfilled today, giving you a definite reason to feel pleased. Good earnings and recognition in society will add to that satisfaction. This may feel like a day when something you have wanted finally becomes part of everyday life instead of remaining a subject you keep returning to in conversation. The Moon in Pisces in your eleventh house all day brings gatherings and useful contacts, while a friend's good news adds to the sociable mood. You will enjoy having something positive to discuss. There will be a welcome connection between personal satisfaction and the company you keep, making ordinary exchanges feel warmer and more rewarding.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You will enjoy a romantic day with your spouse, and being together will feel easy and pleasurable. Your conversations will have room for affection, even if work keeps you occupied. You will be more interested in sharing your happiness than keeping it to yourself. Support from an elder brother or sister will also be available, strengthening your sense of being backed by family. That support will matter emotionally as well as practically. A family exchange may leave you feeling that your happiness has been noticed. The day's social warmth will carry into your closest relationship, giving the evening a companionable feel.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Rahu in Aquarius, your tenth house, stirs a stronger appetite for professional standing and a sudden interest in where your work could lead. Recognition may make you think about the next step, even while the present day gives you something worth enjoying. Avoid letting career restlessness turn a satisfying achievement into another reason to feel behind. Mercury in Libra, your sixth house, supports clear work communication and focused study, helping you put practical points across. The day favors handling the ordinary exchanges that keep work moving. Students are likely to find a useful rhythm with material that calls for careful reading and clear explanations. In professional dealings, your attention will turn towards how your contribution is understood, with social recognition adding confidence to the way you present yourself.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} You will earn good money today and may put some of it into fixed deposits or mutual funds. The financial picture has a constructive direction, with income arriving alongside a desire to give some of it a place in your longer-term plans. The fulfillment of a personal wish will make the day's financial matters feel especially relevant. You will think about what your earnings allow you to do, as well as what you want to retain. Choose an investment amount that fits your existing commitments. The source of satisfaction will be tangible progress, with money becoming part of a settled decision instead of remaining an abstract hope. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You will earn good money today and may put some of it into fixed deposits or mutual funds. The financial picture has a constructive direction, with income arriving alongside a desire to give some of it a place in your longer-term plans. The fulfillment of a personal wish will make the day's financial matters feel especially relevant. You will think about what your earnings allow you to do, as well as what you want to retain. Choose an investment amount that fits your existing commitments. The source of satisfaction will be tangible progress, with money becoming part of a settled decision instead of remaining an abstract hope. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Your mood will be buoyant, helped by affection and the pleasure of something finally working out. Being around familiar people will feel nourishing, and a friendly gathering will give your attention a pleasant change from work. Professional ambition will still be active in the background, so switching off will take a conscious change of pace. A little quiet after the social part of the day will suit you. By evening, your attention will return to the personal pleasures that made the day feel worthwhile, especially the comfort of sharing good news with someone close.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tip for the Day: Give your good news time to settle before chasing the next milestone.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)