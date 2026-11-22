Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Taurus Horoscope Today

A decision about spending may feel difficult today, with expenses likely to exceed your income. Your confidence may dip, making encouragement and reassurance more important than usual. The possibility of a financial loss may also occupy your thoughts, causing even ordinary decisions to feel heavier. The Moon in Aries in your twelfth house all day brings spending and tiredness into focus, along with a stronger desire to spend time alone. You will have less interest in a busy social schedule and may prefer to complete familiar responsibilities quietly. The day's demands could feel greater when you are already tired, particularly if an important decision has been troubling you. Reassurance from someone you trust will help you regain your confidence, even if some answers remain uncertain.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse may feel irritated with you, and a conversation at home could become more heated than you would like. Mars in Leo, your fourth house, adds intensity to domestic matters and may bring a shorter temper into your private space. Even a simple household issue could feel unexpectedly personal. Your desire for solitude will be strong, although your relationship will still require attention. Explaining that you are tired or emotionally unsettled will be more helpful than leaving your mood unexplained. Affection may take a quieter form today, as you will want understanding more than an elaborate outing. Spending some time by yourself after a difficult conversation will help you regain your composure.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

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Students may lose valuable study time as uncertainty makes it difficult to concentrate or get started. Your books may remain open, but your attention could repeatedly return to a personal worry or an unfinished conversation. Beginning with a short and familiar assignment will make the task more manageable. Businesspeople may undertake a long journey, although the results are unlikely to match the effort involved. Professional responsibilities may continue occupying your thoughts even during moments when you would prefer to relax. Saturn in Pisces, your eleventh house, is retrograde, supporting slow and steady gains while bringing a long-held goal closer. A dependable friend may offer reassurance as you think about your future plans. Your larger ambitions will remain important, even if today's progress feels slow and your confidence requires encouragement.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Your expenses are likely to exceed your income today, and the possibility of a financial loss may cause concern. Money currently available to you will matter more than expectations about future earnings. Although gradual financial gains remain possible, immediate relief from today's expenses may be uncertain. Your financial outlook will therefore remain mixed, with present concerns competing with your interest in a long-term goal. Keeping your spending within a clearly defined limit will help you manage the situation. You will feel more comfortable once you have a proper understanding of how much money remains available for everyday requirements. Avoid making purchases without considering their necessity. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your expenses are likely to exceed your income today, and the possibility of a financial loss may cause concern. Money currently available to you will matter more than expectations about future earnings. Although gradual financial gains remain possible, immediate relief from today's expenses may be uncertain. Your financial outlook will therefore remain mixed, with present concerns competing with your interest in a long-term goal. Keeping your spending within a clearly defined limit will help you manage the situation. You will feel more comfortable once you have a proper understanding of how much money remains available for everyday requirements. Avoid making purchases without considering their necessity. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Tiredness may make the day feel slower, and you will welcome a peaceful evening. Pay closer attention to your food choices, as familiar meals and a regular eating routine will suit your need for comfort. Your desire for rest may become stronger after a demanding domestic conversation or prolonged thoughts about financial matters. An early night will be beneficial. You will feel more comfortable when the evening places fewer demands on your attention, even if some unfinished responsibilities remain on your mind. Spending some time alone will also help you manage the pressure of maintaining a busy social schedule.

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Tip for the Day: Keep your spending within limits and make time for an early night.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)