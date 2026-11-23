Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)
Daily Prediction says,
You will feel like withdrawing from the company as expenses run ahead of income. The wish for peace will be stronger than your appetite for a busy social round. Your younger brother or sister might act against your interests, adding a difficult note to an already sensitive mood. Keep the day's commitments small enough to handle calmly. Jupiter in Leo, your fourth house, brings family warmth and your mother's blessing, making a familiar room a welcome place for a useful conversation. Home will contain both comfort and the possibility of friction. The warmer moments will matter because they give you somewhere to settle when outside demands and personal worries begin to feel tiring.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Relations with your spouse may turn bitter, and a disagreement could affect the atmosphere at home. The issue may feel larger when you are tired or preoccupied with money. You will have less patience for a conversation that circles back to the same point. At the same time, the day retains space for a warm exchange in familiar surroundings. A quiet domestic moment will feel more comfortable than a demanding social plan. Let a difficult discussion pause when your energy drops. Your desire for solitude will be noticeable, so your relationship may need to accommodate a greater need for personal space.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Routine duties will give the working day its structure. Mercury in Libra, your sixth house, puts messages and everyday work discussions in focus, favouring a clear explanation of what needs to be done. You will be more comfortable with a defined assignment than an expanding conversation about everything at once. Students will find home a supportive setting for study, with familiar surroundings helping them stay focused on the material. A discussion about lessons will fit the day's quieter mood. At work, ordinary communication will take up attention even when you would prefer to be left alone. Give the most necessary message a clear answer before stepping away. The day favours manageable tasks with an obvious beginning and finish.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Expenditure will exceed income, making this the day's clearest practical concern. Watch unnecessary spending, because repeated extras could put serious pressure on your finances. This is an unfavourable day for investment, and the financial picture favours holding back from a fresh commitment. The Moon in Aries in your twelfth house all day brings spending and tiredness, along with a stronger wish to be alone. A purchase will carry more weight when your available balance is already under strain. Your attention will return to the gap between what comes in and what goes out. The quieter domestic mood will sit alongside a sharper awareness of financial limits.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Expenditure will exceed income, making this the day's clearest practical concern. Watch unnecessary spending, because repeated extras could put serious pressure on your finances. This is an unfavourable day for investment, and the financial picture favours holding back from a fresh commitment. The Moon in Aries in your twelfth house all day brings spending and tiredness, along with a stronger wish to be alone. A purchase will carry more weight when your available balance is already under strain. Your attention will return to the gap between what comes in and what goes out. The quieter domestic mood will sit alongside a sharper awareness of financial limits.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your health outlook is less favourable today, and tiredness may make an ordinary schedule feel more demanding. You will want fewer interruptions and a longer stretch of quiet. The need for rest will be especially noticeable after conversations that require patience. An early night will help. Familiar surroundings will feel comforting, and time away from social demands will suit your energy. You will have less enthusiasm for adding another obligation once essential work is done. The day will move more comfortably at a gentler pace, with the strongest relief coming when you can stop responding to everybody and allow the evening to become still.
Tip for the Day: Keep tonight quiet and leave optional spending out of your plans.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com