Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Taurus Horoscope

You will feel like withdrawing from the company as expenses run ahead of income. The wish for peace will be stronger than your appetite for a busy social round. Your younger brother or sister might act against your interests, adding a difficult note to an already sensitive mood. Keep the day's commitments small enough to handle calmly. Jupiter in Leo, your fourth house, brings family warmth and your mother's blessing, making a familiar room a welcome place for a useful conversation. Home will contain both comfort and the possibility of friction. The warmer moments will matter because they give you somewhere to settle when outside demands and personal worries begin to feel tiring.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Relations with your spouse may turn bitter, and a disagreement could affect the atmosphere at home. The issue may feel larger when you are tired or preoccupied with money. You will have less patience for a conversation that circles back to the same point. At the same time, the day retains space for a warm exchange in familiar surroundings. A quiet domestic moment will feel more comfortable than a demanding social plan. Let a difficult discussion pause when your energy drops. Your desire for solitude will be noticeable, so your relationship may need to accommodate a greater need for personal space.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Routine duties will give the working day its structure. Mercury in Libra, your sixth house, puts messages and everyday work discussions in focus, favouring a clear explanation of what needs to be done. You will be more comfortable with a defined assignment than an expanding conversation about everything at once. Students will find home a supportive setting for study, with familiar surroundings helping them stay focused on the material. A discussion about lessons will fit the day's quieter mood. At work, ordinary communication will take up attention even when you would prefer to be left alone. Give the most necessary message a clear answer before stepping away. The day favours manageable tasks with an obvious beginning and finish.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Expenditure will exceed income, making this the day's clearest practical concern. Watch unnecessary spending, because repeated extras could put serious pressure on your finances. This is an unfavourable day for investment, and the financial picture favours holding back from a fresh commitment. The Moon in Aries in your twelfth house all day brings spending and tiredness, along with a stronger wish to be alone. A purchase will carry more weight when your available balance is already under strain. Your attention will return to the gap between what comes in and what goes out. The quieter domestic mood will sit alongside a sharper awareness of financial limits. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expenditure will exceed income, making this the day's clearest practical concern. Watch unnecessary spending, because repeated extras could put serious pressure on your finances. This is an unfavourable day for investment, and the financial picture favours holding back from a fresh commitment. The Moon in Aries in your twelfth house all day brings spending and tiredness, along with a stronger wish to be alone. A purchase will carry more weight when your available balance is already under strain. Your attention will return to the gap between what comes in and what goes out. The quieter domestic mood will sit alongside a sharper awareness of financial limits. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Your health outlook is less favourable today, and tiredness may make an ordinary schedule feel more demanding. You will want fewer interruptions and a longer stretch of quiet. The need for rest will be especially noticeable after conversations that require patience. An early night will help. Familiar surroundings will feel comforting, and time away from social demands will suit your energy. You will have less enthusiasm for adding another obligation once essential work is done. The day will move more comfortably at a gentler pace, with the strongest relief coming when you can stop responding to everybody and allow the evening to become still.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tip for the Day: Keep tonight quiet and leave optional spending out of your plans.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)