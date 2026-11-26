Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Prediction says,
A guest may arrive at your home today, bringing a welcome opening for conversation. Your voice will have particular appeal, and people will be receptive to the way you express yourself. This is also the best day for accumulation and investment, giving the day's money matters a strong foundation. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your first house, lifting your mood and sensitivity, then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your second house, turning attention toward family talk, food and spending. You will feel personally involved in what is said around the table. Your words will carry warmth as well as conviction, making this a useful day for renewing contact. A difficult goal will still demand hard work; a favorable day does not remove the effort involved.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Family harmony will become a living topic through conversation, and efforts to improve relations with relatives will succeed. An old difference will feel more open to discussion when you speak in a calm, engaging way. There is also support for settling issues with opponents, so a relationship that has felt awkward will have room to change. The Sun in Scorpio, your seventh house, puts authority and self-respect at the center of dealings with others. You will be conscious of how you are being addressed and how clearly you state your own position. A spouse or close companion will occupy more of your attention through these exchanges. Your ability to make a point pleasantly will give the conversation its best chance of reaching an understanding.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
This is an auspicious time to begin a small child's education. The first experience of learning will carry significance for the family, and discussion about that beginning will feel hopeful. For those already studying or working, progress toward a goal will require sustained application. Your persuasive speech will be useful in a discussion where your effort needs to be explained clearly. Saturn in Pisces, your eleventh house, is retrograde, supporting slow, steady gains and bringing a long-held goal closer through dependable connections. One reliable friend will have a useful place in the day's progress. You will recognize the value of someone who stays engaged with your plans over time. The working day favors patient advancement, with your own contribution remaining essential to the result.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
This is an auspicious time to begin a small child's education. The first experience of learning will carry significance for the family, and discussion about that beginning will feel hopeful. For those already studying or working, progress toward a goal will require sustained application. Your persuasive speech will be useful in a discussion where your effort needs to be explained clearly. Saturn in Pisces, your eleventh house, is retrograde, supporting slow, steady gains and bringing a long-held goal closer through dependable connections. One reliable friend will have a useful place in the day's progress. You will recognize the value of someone who stays engaged with your plans over time. The working day favors patient advancement, with your own contribution remaining essential to the result.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Today is the best day for accumulation and investment. Building what you already have will feel purposeful, and a financial goal will become easier to connect with everyday decisions. The emphasis is on adding to your resources and giving them a useful direction. Family spending will also come into focus, especially through a conversation at home. You will want that discussion to reflect what matters to the household. Slow, steady gains remain part of the picture, and an established ambition will feel closer. Give your chosen financial priority a clear place in today's decisions. The satisfaction will come from seeing how a present action belongs to the larger goal you have been carrying.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your mood will be buoyant yet sensitive, making the tone of the day's conversations especially noticeable. A warm exchange will stay with you, and feeling heard will contribute to your sense of ease. Home life will occupy more emotional space as the morning develops. Food will also become a point of interest, whether through family discussion or the prospect of company. Keep a comfortable rhythm around meals and the work still awaiting attention.
Tip for the Day: Use your persuasive voice to improve relationships and advance your financial priorities.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com