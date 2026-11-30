Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Prediction says,
A house or plot purchase is favored today, with a profitable deal indicated if you are already planning one. Money from a hidden or previously unconsidered source is also possible. Alongside these practical interests, happiness will come from a harmonious home, where familiar routines will feel particularly reassuring. You will have reason to enjoy what you are building for yourself and your family.
Saturn in Pisces, your eleventh house, is retrograde, favoring slow, steady gains and bringing a long-held goal closer through patient progress. One dependable friend will contribute to your sense of support. A property ambition will feel more connected to the life you want at home, giving your financial thinking a clear personal purpose. You will be pleased by the feeling that an old aim still has somewhere to go.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse will support you throughout the day, including with practical matters that can occupy a couple's attention. A discussion about home will feel like a shared responsibility, and you will take comfort in knowing that your concerns have a place in the relationship. The domestic atmosphere will be harmonious, making ordinary time together especially pleasant.
The Moon begins the day in Cancer in your third house, supporting initiative, calls and short trips. It then moves early in the morning into Leo in your fourth house, drawing you toward domestic comfort and your mother. A family evening will hold real appeal. You will feel more settled as your attention turns toward home, and a conversation there may bring the warmth you have been looking for. Your partner's support will contribute to that reassuring atmosphere.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
The Moon begins the day in Cancer in your third house, supporting initiative, calls and short trips. It then moves early in the morning into Leo in your fourth house, drawing you toward domestic comfort and your mother. A family evening will hold real appeal. You will feel more settled as your attention turns toward home, and a conversation there may bring the warmth you have been looking for. Your partner's support will contribute to that reassuring atmosphere.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Students may find their concentration slipping, even when they begin with a clear intention to study. Thoughts about home will compete for attention, and staying focused on a lesson is likely to require more deliberate effort. Watch the tendency to leave a study session half-finished. A short, clearly defined piece of work will be easier to approach.
Mercury in Libra, your sixth house, favors useful messages and practical discussions in everyday work. You will be drawn toward sorting out what needs to be said so that a task can move forward. Calls connected with routine responsibilities are likely to be constructive, especially when the purpose is clear. Your mind will work more comfortably on a concrete question than on an open-ended academic exercise. The working day will therefore feel easier to organize than your private study time.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
The possibility of money from a hidden source will add interest to your financial outlook. This may give you a reason to revisit resources you had mentally set aside, although the day's strongest purchase indication concerns a house or plot. If that plan is already underway, the prospect of a profitable deal is favorable.
Steady gains will also deserve attention. You will feel more connected to a long-held financial aim, especially when it relates to security at home. A dependable friendship will provide reassurance as you consider what comes next. The emphasis will be on something substantial in your life, with domestic happiness giving your financial plans their meaning.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
A peaceful home will support your emotional well-being, and you will enjoy returning to a familiar setting. Joy will come easily through family time. Your thoughts will settle more comfortably around the house as the day develops, making a quiet evening appealing. Time spent in domestic comfort is likely to feel restorative after calls or a short journey earlier in the day.
Tip for the Day: Keep one clear study goal visible while home plans occupy your attention.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com