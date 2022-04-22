Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 22

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

As a true Taurean personality, you are highly reliable, devoted, committed, practical and stable person who likes to stay in their own comfort zone. Being an earth sign, you also have an inclination to stay connected to the activities that makes you feel closer to mother earth. But at the same time, you can act stubborn, rigid and uncompromising when things don’t go as per your wish and planning. Today, there is no need for you to take tension as you may witness some positivity accompanying you in every sphere of life. You may have to travel for business and official purpose. Don’t be rigid and just be in the moment to enjoy the day with its fullest capabilities.

Taurus Finance Today

In the Taurus horoscope for finance and money aspect, a moderate day with the normal routine day activities is predicted. However, you can expect inherited property issue getting resolved today and if there is some legal business issue, it can also get fixed.

Taurus Family Today

You may unleash the true Taurean traits in you today, for you may feel a certain kind of unique connection with your family members. But don’t set your heart with high expectations, as you loved ones may stay busy and won’t be available.

Taurus Career Today

With your practical approach in life, you may solve a major challenge in your work place today. if you are a job seeker, chances are that you may get an offer from your dream company. Keep preparing for the best.

Taurus Health Today

In the health aspect of Taurus sign, you may feel the best of energy and excitement to start your day with. You will also feel like to go for a walk in the nature in the evening time.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life is blooming with new shine and hopes. If you are single, there can be a proposal for marriage coming up from your family relations. Married ones will have a great time in relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

