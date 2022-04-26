Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 26

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Oh dear Taurus sign, you are an earth sign and are represented by the sign of a bull which is symbolic of your spirit animal behavior such as the strange liking for nature, serene and peaceful landscapes with soft music in the backdrop. You are consistent and reliable in your daily chores and put all of your heart and soul in order to achieve your desires in life. Today, you are going to feel an unmatched fetish to own some big luxury item in your list of your favorite prized possessions and you might not mind spending big amount of money on it. Also, you may feel liberated in your thought process and most likely will speak your mind wherever you go.

Taurus Finance Today

It is time to break the monotony and make some alterations to bring back the desired financial position in your bank account. Also, don’t be a spendthrift and manage your expenditure keeping in mind your budget.

Taurus Family Today

If you have been long planning for a family trip for quite some time, chances are that you might get it sorted by today. Be a good planner and listen to everybody’s concerns and then make the next move in your family affairs.

Taurus Career Today

Your boss may stay in a light mood today and this can affect your work profile also. You may feel light and less burdened in the office and if still looking for a job, you might get one good job offer today.

Taurus Health Today

Your gut may not be feeling right from inside and therefore you must keep your meals light and fresh today. Include more of green vegetables and salad in your meals and you will feel fresh and active.

Taurus Love Life Today

Over the time, you and your spouse have started feeling the monotony and boredom in the relationship and therefore you must initiate to break the ice and start afresh with new romantic goals and plans.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Pink

