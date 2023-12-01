close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Monthly Horoscope for December 2023 advises to manifest love

Taurus Monthly Horoscope for December 2023 advises to manifest love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 01, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus monthly horoscope for December 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. The month has its arms wide open for the Taurus.

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Manifesting Love, Luck and Laughter in December

Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for December, 2023 : Your wellbeing and spiritual wellness are also high on the priority list this month.

The month has its arms wide open for the Taurus. With planetary placements playing a key role, it is time to seize opportunities in love, work and wealth creation. Your wellbeing and spiritual wellness are also high on the priority list this month.

Planetary positions will help you accomplish significant strides in your professional, personal and financial areas of life. It is all about channeling positive energy, showcasing your strengths and embracing opportunities that will bring love, prosperity and wellness into your life. So put your chin up and greet December with hope and resilience.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Month:

Your ruling planet Venus will form many aspects this December, offering the Bulls many exciting romantic opportunities. If you're single, you'll have ample chances to mingle and spark off new relationships. The conjunction of Venus and Pluto in the early days of December could lead to transformative encounters and passionate romances. For the committed Taurus, the end of the year holds many promises for renewing bonds. Pay attention to your partner's needs and express your love fearlessly.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Month:

At work, Jupiter will offer the support you need to stay productive and achieve your career objectives. Teamwork and networking will take you places, as will strategically planning. It's an ideal time for professional growth, but it may require you to step out of your comfort zone and accept challenges. Focus on polishing your skills, be it communication, technology or management, because these would be crucial in steering you towards professional excellence.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Month:

Financially, Taurus natives will have a favorable month. With the Sun trine Uranus mid-month, there will be a surge of unexpected gains and windfalls. Investment decisions taken wisely could turn lucrative. A possible promotion or a hike in salary is on the cards which will further stabilize your financial standing. Be wary of impulsive shopping and manage your finances wisely. Savings should be a priority this month, as the stars also predict an expenditure on the health front for some.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Month:

In terms of health, it's all about finding the right balance this month. Keeping yourself hydrated, following a well-balanced diet and sticking to a consistent workout regime are key. With Mars sextile Saturn, you will have enough motivation and determination to stick to your fitness goals. On the mental health front, practicing mindfulness, yoga or meditation would help. Some Bulls may deal with stress due to professional pressures.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

