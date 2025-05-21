Menu Explore
This zodiac sign will find clarity in love this week, says an astrologer

ByKanakanjali Roy
May 21, 2025 04:19 PM IST

According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, people born under the Libra zodiac sign will finally get some answers in love this week.

In today’s world, love and relationships seem more complicated than ever. With dating apps, casual flings, and the fear of commitment, many people end up in situationships, just to keep things simple. But that often brings confusion instead of clarity.

This zodiac sign will find clarity in love this week(Freepik)
This zodiac sign will find clarity in love this week(Freepik)

However, according to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, people born under the Libra zodiac sign will finally get some answers in love this week. 

Libra Love Horoscope

“Sometimes, love becomes clearer when we stop chasing it,” says Neeraj Dhankher. “If you are in a relationship, take a step back and avoid asking too many questions or making demands. Give things space to breathe; that is when the heart speaks the loudest.” He advises Libras to be patient, as this timeout could bring clarity in unexpected ways.

For single Libras, it is a good time to stop trying so hard. “You may find that by not forcing things, someone is naturally drawn to you,” Dhankher adds. “Just be kind, gentle, and let things unfold on their own.”

Libra Career Horoscope

It is not just matters of the heart that look promising for Libras this week. The stars also hint at positive movement in career and finances.

“A quick decision at work could lead to a surprise financial reward,” Dhankher predicts. “Stay alert, especially when going through emails or meeting new people. Something important may pop up when you least expect it.”

“You might be facing more challenges than others right now, but you’re handling them with strength. A smart move at work could bring recognition, and even a small money boost can lift your spirits,” predicts the astrologer.

Whether it is love or career, this week offers Libras a chance to find clarity, make progress, and even receive a few pleasant surprises. 

