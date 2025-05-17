Menu Explore
How women of each zodiac sign react to being ghosted

ByKanakanjali Roy
May 17, 2025 12:40 PM IST

Being ghosted can leave someone confused, heartbroken, and even questioning their own worth. Here's how women of each zodiac sign typically react.

In today’s social media-driven world, ghosting has sadly become pretty common. But just because it is common does not mean it hurts any less. Being ghosted can leave someone confused, heartbroken, and even questioning their own worth.

How women of each zodiac sign react to being ghosted(Freepik)
How women of each zodiac sign react to being ghosted(Freepik)

So, how does each zodiac sign handle being ghosted? Here's how women of every sign typically react. 

Aries

She is mad, really mad. She blocks him everywhere without a second thought and dives into a serious glow-up. Think selfies, new hair, and a ‘watch me thrive’ attitude.

Taurus

She will act like it does not bother her, but behind the scenes, she is replaying every moment and wondering what went wrong. She eventually lets go, but will not forget.

Gemini

First, she is totally confused. Then the overthinking kicks in. She talks about it with her friends, turns it into a joke, and keeps things light by flirting with a few new people.

Cancer

She takes it hard. There are tears, unsent messages, and way too much checking if he has been online. But slowly, she begins to heal by caring for herself the way she used to care for him.

Leo

Her pride is wounded, but you would never know it. She shows up on social media looking amazing and living her best life, just to remind him what he lost.

Virgo

She analyzes every tiny detail and might even blame herself for a while. But then she puts together a personal healing plan and sticks to it. She will not look back, no matter what. 

Libra

She is hurt deep down but tries to keep things pretty on the surface. She leans on her friends, surrounds herself with beauty, and flirts her way back to balance.

Scorpio

She goes ice-cold. She cuts him off emotionally and might even plan a subtle revenge. But you will never see how much it really hurt her, she keeps it locked away.

Sagittarius

She brushes it off like it is no big deal, then books a spontaneous solo trip to somewhere new. Oh, and if he tries to come back? She will ghost him harder.

Capricorn

She treats it like a business setback. Calm and collected on the outside, she channels her energy into her work and goals. She might be hurt, but she will come out stronger.

Aquarius

She acts completely unfazed, but inside, she is wondering why people can be so heartless. She moves on, but she definitely adds it to her list of reasons not to trust easily.

Pisces

She cries with her sad songs, writes some poetry, and dreams of closure she will probably never get. But eventually, she forgives silently and lets go in her own gentle way.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It is not meant to be personal advice or a professional prediction.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
