What is your love language, according to your zodiac sign?

Each zodiac sign has its own way of expressing affection and understanding that can help you connect more deeply with yourself and others. Though your zodiac sign might not tell the whole story, it is a fun way to understand how you and your partner show love. Your love language according to your zodiac sign(Freepik)

Here's what your love language is, according to your sun sign.

ALSO READ: Unique personality traits associated with your birth number, according to numerology

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love Language: Acts of service and physical touch

Aries show love by fixing things, helping out, and taking action. They also need physical closeness, like hugs, kisses, and all the passionate stuff. For Aries, love is loud, fiery, and hands-on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love Language: Physical touch and quality time

Taurus loves comfort, cuddles, and quiet nights in. They crave stable relationships and warm, cozy time with their favorite person. If you are consistent and affectionate, you have got their heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love Language: Words of affirmation

Geminis fall in love with your mind first. Witty jokes, sweet texts, deep talks; words matter a lot to them. If you can keep up with their chatter, you are golden.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love Language: Acts of service and quality time

Cancers are natural caregivers. They will cook for you, check in on you, and remember the little things that matter. Emotional closeness and shared moments are everything to them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love Language: Words of affirmation and physical touch

Leos love to be loved loudly. Compliments, affection, admiration; they eat it up. Add some cuddles and attention, and they will light up like the sun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love Language: Acts of service

Virgos may not be big on grand romantic speeches, but they will always show up for you. They express love by helping, fixing, and supporting you in practical ways.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love Language: Quality time and words of affirmation

Libras love deep conversations, meaningful eye contact, and romantic gestures. Say something sweet and spend time together; they will feel truly loved.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love Language: Physical touch and emotional intensity

For Scorpios, touch is powerful, and emotional trust is sacred. Once you are in, you are really in. Loyalty and intimacy are key.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love Language: Quality time and shared adventure

They fall in love while traveling, laughing, and trying new things. If you are up for spontaneous plans and deep talks under the stars, they are all in.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love Language: Acts of service and loyalty

Capricorns show love by being reliable and steady. Their actions speak volumes. Loyalty means everything to them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love Language: Quality time and intellectual connection

Aquarians connect through deep conversations and shared ideals. If you can talk about life, the universe, or your latest creative project, you will win their heart. Mental chemistry is a must.

ALSO READ: What is the difference between your moon sign and rising sign?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love Language: Words of affirmation and physical touch

Sweet, sensitive Pisces wants to feel appreciated. They love kind words, gentle affection, and emotional closeness. Give them romance and soft vibes, and they will melt.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It is not meant to be personal advice or a professional prediction.