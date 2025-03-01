Venus Retrograde March 2025: A Metamorphosis or a Calamity for Love & Finances?

Venus retrograde happens to be one of the most broadly covered and most discussed astrological phenomena, especially where hearts and finances are concerned. "Don’t make any big purchases!" "There will be breakups!" and "This is not time to start new relationships!" are old adages we have all heard. But how much truth is in it, really? Are they not worn-out bits of astrological folklore that have been wrapped around people's necks down the years? Let us unravel some of those tears and unveil the reality underneath with this Venus retrograde happening from March 2 to April 13, 2025, especially when it comes to love and money. Read about Venus Retrograde 2025 impact on zodiac signs.

What is Venus Retrograde?

Before we get into all the exciting myths and facts, let's take a moment to understand the phenomenon of "Venus retrograde." Roughly speaking, Venus goes retrograde every eighteen months. The planet of love, beauty, and finances is usually described as moving backwards from our perspective on Earth. When Venus is retrograde, it is a time of reflection, such as old relationships revisiting past values and reevaluating attitudes toward money.

Keeping all this in view, the retrograde of any planet is understood more in terms of introspection and reassessment than a calamity. Venus retrograde might as well raise issues from the past concerning love and finances, but this does not suggest that it would be all gloomy. Such an occurrence holds an opportunity to get rid of some misunderstandings, regroup ourselves, and perhaps even delve into our innermost wants and needs.

Myth #1: You Will Definitely Break Up During Venus Retrograde

One of the biggest myths surrounding a Venus retrograde is the one that states that it always results in a split between lovers. That's why so many people freak out with the appearance of Venus retrograde, suspecting that their relationship will end or, even worse, that some old flame from the past will rear their heads again. But is it actually so?

Venus retrograde does bring up some unfinished feelings or business in relationships, but it doesn't usually mean the end of the road for your relationship. If it's already been cracked, Venus retrograde tends to accentuate those fissures if a repair can be made so that you can at least make an effort to focus on those repairs. But then again, that does not mean the relationship has to be over. This space for reflection is, in fact, quite helpful in many cases, and relationships emerge stronger if both partners are able to communicate without fear of what adjustments may be required.

The retrogression can also mark a time for relationships that have done their part with one partner or have been stale and stagnant for some time to reach their inevitable culmination. It usually gives a person the push they need to either retrieve it or let it go if they have been avoiding facing issues or expressing their true feelings.

Myth #2: You Should Never Start a New Relationship During Venus Retrograde

Another really frequent misconception about Venus retrograde is that this time is going to be a disaster for starting a new romantic relationship. "Don't meet anyone new!" "Avoid dating during this time!" You might think of the very common warnings. But is it really bad to start something new when Venus is in retrograde?

While Venus retrograde can be a time for considering past relationships, a new relationship shouldn't be out of the question. However, there are a number of things to keep in mind. Venus retrograde creates illusions or idealisations, and sometimes, it may be that new love looks very rosy. It is best to proceed carefully and not rush into anything too fast if you feel overly enamoured in the early stages. Again, this period is more about reflection regarding your patterns in prior relationships, with a wariness against repeating the mistakes, rather than avoidance of new alliances entirely.

In fact, many people tend to start new relationships with a new fling during Venus retrograde. To those brave souls who try to chase after someone, know that everything we do will still go under open eyes, fully realising and checking ourselves, and being fair to oneself and the partner.

Myth #3: You Should Avoid Big Financial Investments During Venus Retrograde

Due to the fact that Venus also governs pleasures and luxuries, one of the most well-known adages says to avoid big purchases and financial investments during the Venus retrograde. From purchasing a new car to any real estate investment, the message is clear: "Stop spending!"

There may be a cautiousness present during Venus retrograde that encourages more slow spending habits; however, that is not to say that money should be neglected for spending ever. For purchases or investments that have been contemplated for some time, it is possible to retrograde Venus Energy to assess whether such a decision fits into the values and long-term objectives set. If there is still a shred of doubt, the greater universe may favour more research, option comparison, or simply wait until the retrograde is over to make that final move. The key here, really, is not to rush. With something of importance, ask yourself: Are you considering it for the right reasons, or is it simply an impulse-based decision or a desire within the moment?

To sum up, the period of Venus retrograde might challenge your life regarding love or money, but it will come to be more of a time for reflection, growth, and recalibration. This is not about holding off on relationships, finances, or decisions; it is more of a step back to reassess what aligns with your values and wants. If you can be patient and self-aware and let your heart be open during this time, the retrograde will truly be a time of metamorphosis that will prepare you all the more for deeper relationships and financial stability in your future. So do not let the stories terrify you far from it. Use this time to embrace introspection, healing, and growth. Retrogrades do not exist to create havoc-they exist to enable one to move forward with clarity and understanding.

