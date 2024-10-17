Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 17 October 2024 predicts no health ailments

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, let your decisions pick the right path Make the day trouble-free with a happy love life. Avoid confrontations at work and pick new tasks that also test your mettle. Your health is also good. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024: Make the day trouble-free with a happy love life.

Have a happy relationship packed with fun and adventure. Resolve the challenges at the workplace and also make smart financial decisions. Your health also demands proper diet and sleep.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not lose your temper today while having disagreements. Keep the relationship safe from outside interference. Some females will have trouble with the lover’s attitude. There can be many petty issues that if left unresolved may turn into serious troubles. You may have found someone special a few days back and would be thinking about the proposal. Do not wait anymore as today is good to get a positive response. Be open in communication which is crucial in married lives.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your potential will be proven on different occasions. Impress the client with communication skills. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours. Express your opinions at meetings without hesitation. Your suggestions will have takers and this will also help you gain new positions. Those who have recently joined an office should be careful about words at meetings. Avoid clashes within the team and take the initiative to troubleshoot problems impacting the ongoing project.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Some long pending dues will be cleared while a few Virgos will find success in the stock market as well. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a property-related issue with a sibling. Your spouse or lover will also financially support you in different endeavors. It is good to donate to charity and to provide financial help to a needy friend.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. Drink plenty of water and also have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Some minor infections may be there including viral fever, oral health issues, and pain in joints and elbow today. Infection in the eyes may also disturb your day. Avoid lifting heavy objects as there can be disk-related issues. Those who are traveling must carry a medical kit.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

