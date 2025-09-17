Virgo Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Influx of wealth

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, obstructions cannot break you Problems may erupt in the love life that needs to be settled. Overcome professional stress with a positive note. Your health will also have complications. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Some minor issues, if unchecked, may lead to serious problems. These problems may occur in both personal and professional life. Health will have issues, but wealth is fine.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may be stubborn today, and this can create issues that you need to diplomatically handle. Those who have issues at home over the relationship can pick the day to convince their parents. Do not lose patience and be a master of your emotions. Some couples may even witness violence in relationships today. Females preferring to come out of a toxic relationship may pick the second part of the day. You should also be careful not to impose your opinions on the lover.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Have a pleasant meeting with clients, and you may succeed in impressing the client through communication. Those who are into aviation, automobile, construction, publishing, hospitality, and biochemistry will have a fully packed day where even arguments and criticisms will affect productivity. Some females will see opportunities abroad, which will also promise a better package. Businessmen will be successful in launching new ventures that may also bring in good returns in the coming days.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and the first part of the day is good to seriously consider buying a new property. You may plan a foreign trip if the funds permit it. Seniors may consider dividing the wealth among children today. You may also receive a loan from a bank. Purchase a vehicle that you may have dreamt of for a long time. Businessmen should be ready to invest in new territories.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may have cardiac issues, and it is good to consult a doctor. Some males may develop anxiety and diabetes-related issues. While traveling today, keep a first aid box always with you. Children need to be careful while playing outside. There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain, but they are not serious. The second part of the day is also good to join a gym.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)