Virgo Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: You may be under heat to deviate from ethics at the workplace

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be careful while making decisions Keep the love affair productive today. The professional one will be creative, and you will also be successful in getting the financial support for the family. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve every issue in the love life. Overcome the professional challenges and ensure you also handle financial affairs diligently. Your health is also good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let emotions dictate things in your relationship. Value the opinions of the partner, and this will also help you settle minor issues of the past. You both should support each other in personal and professional endeavors. You may also plan a romantic dinner today, while the parents may also support the love affair. The second part of the day is good for single natives to propose to their crush. Married females should keep an eye on their spouse.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may be under heat to deviate from ethics at the workplace. However, do not give up ideals today. You may also travel today to the client’s office. Bankers and accountants will need extra attention while handling large amounts. Today is a good day to switch jobs, and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about success. IT professionals, academicians, and salespersons will have a tight schedule, while businessmen dealing with construction, food processing, hospitality, and healthcare will see good returns.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Avoid harsh suggestions related to money with friends or siblings, as there can be misunderstandings. Ensure you maintain a balance between income and expenses. Those who aspire to invest in stock or speculative business can go ahead with the plan. You may also get financial assistance from your spouse’s side. Some entrepreneurs will see foreign funds that will help in crucial expansion plans.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy diet and refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life. There can be issues related to breathing. You may also have pain in joints, especially at the elbows. Some children will also complain about oral health issues. You should also be careful while riding a bike in the evening hours. Some seniors may also slip on a wet floor.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

