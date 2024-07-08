 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 08, 2024 astro tips for new business ideas | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 08, 2024 astro tips for new business ideas

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 08, 2024 01:02 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for July 08, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Entrepreneurs will launch new ideas.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a strong heart

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 08, 2024. Married natives will love each other’s company and will also discuss the plan to start a family.
Do not be judgmental in the relationship and take a positive approach in professional life. Consider making smart monetary investments. Health is normal.

Overcome the relationship issues and be ready to be successful in professional endeavors today. Both wealth and health will also be at your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy in the relationship and spend a romantic evening at a restaurant where you can discuss plans. Married natives will love each other’s company and will also discuss the plan to start a family. Keep the feely in the loop while you make crucial love decisions. The chances of a family’s consent for marriage are also higher. As female Virgos may conceive today, single girls must be careful while spending time with their lovers.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Entrepreneurs will launch new ideas. Your creative ideas will play a big role in making the business a success. Professional life will be a smooth ride and no serious hiccup will hurt you. Be innovative at team sessions and clients will be impressed by your communication skills. Job seekers will also be successful in cracking interviews. Students will find the examination easier today and some people will also get their first job today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is good to buy gold and diamonds. You may also start renovating the house today. Some traders will see good returns and will also sign new partnership deals. Stay away from even speculative investments. Those who are stubborn on investment can pick mutual funds and fixed deposits which are much safer. You may also consider resolving a monetary issue with a friend. Some Virgos will need to spend for a celebration with friends today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

While no major ailment will hurt you, viral fever, throat infection, and coughing can cause trouble. Start the day with mild exercise and yoga is a good option to keep the mental stress under control. Have a healthy diet and consume a lot of vegetables and fruits. Pregnant Virgos should be careful while riding a two-wheeler today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

