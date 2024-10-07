Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 07, 2024 predicts romantic moments

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in action not words Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 07, 2024. Avoid unpleasant conversations in the relationship and also value the love affair.

Handle the problems in the love life with additional care. Professional challenges will be easy to settle. Both wealth and health also rank high today.

Resolve love-related issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Show your diligence by taking up crucial tasks at the workplace. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Today, health will also be on your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor issues related to egos, you will spend more time with your lover. Avoid unpleasant conversations in the relationship and also value the love affair. Do not impose the concepts on the lover and the second part of the day is suitable to a call on marriage. An old love affair that had a bitter end would today patch up. This means you may go back to the old relationship. However, married Virgos should be careful to not disturb the married life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Some professionals will spend additional hours at the workplace. Handle all tasks with the same care and also eschew office politics. Those who have job interviews lined up for today can confidently attend it today. Today, your seniors may expect you to give innovative suggestions and opinions to resolve crisis situations. Those who are into IT, animation, design, architecture, or finance will visit the client's office. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there. It is good to avoid large-scale investment decisions. Some Virgos will pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with friends or relatives. You should not get into monetary or property-related discussions with siblings as this may lead to a dispute, causing mental stress.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Some senior Virgos may have hypertension which can disturb the day. Some Virgos may have throat and ear infections. Children may complain about minor bruises and oral health issues. Practicing yoga and meditation will help you resolve sleep-related problems. There can be severe accidents and hence you need to be careful while driving or while taking part in adventure sports. Avoid risky games altogether today. Pregnant Virgos must also be extra cautious while traveling today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)