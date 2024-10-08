Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 08, 2024 predicts major investment

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are second to none Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 08, 2024. At the office, more responsibilities and opportunities will come.

Open communication is crucial today in the love affair to settle all existing issues. Avoid confrontations at the office and wealth will also come in today.

Troubleshoot the love issues today through open discussion. At the office, more responsibilities and opportunities will come. Financially, you are good today and avoid major investment decisions. Your health would be in good condition today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new roles in the love affair. Some relationships will take a positive turn with the support of parents. Minor troubles may exist today. Avoid all sorts of arguments with your partner as you don’t know how the words will be distorted. Those who are in long-term love affairs should also have more open communication. A new person may walk into your life which will bring happiness and joy.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Avoid confrontations at the workplace and ensure your relationship with your coworkers is good. No office politics will help you today and instead, you will be in an embarrassing situation. Your communication skills can help in handling unhappy clients today. Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities over different policies and it is important to settle this issue without delay. If you’re planning to start a new business, then the outcomes would be favorable. Traders handling textiles, leather, and electronic products will see a good return today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Today is also auspicious to buy a property or a vehicle. A previous investment may also work in your favor. Some Virgos may also get financial aid from the family of their spouse today. Think smart and opt for good long-term investments today. You may consider the luck in stock, trade, and speculative business while entrepreneurs will be good to take the trade to new areas with the support of promoters.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Practice yoga and make it a habit in the early morning. If you are not comfortable with extreme body postures, switch to lighter exercises but maintaining the body is important. You may develop body aches or pain in joints. This may be disturbing. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)