Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 predicts new love

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your options open Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024. Your presence is crucial for the lover. Devote more time for the love affair.

Settle the relationship issues on a positive note. Minor productivity issues exist. No major health or wealth issues will have a serious impact on you.

No serious problem will hurt your love life. Be careful about productivity at work. Handle wealth carefully and stay away from luxury shopping. Your health will also be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your presence is crucial for the lover. Devote more time for the love affair. Make sure you avoid topics that may hurt the relationship. Those who recently had a breakup will find new love before the day ends. Some females will also go back to the old relationship. Female Virgos may get pregnant and hence unmarried natives need to be careful while spending time with their lover. Do not be possessive in the relationship as this can seriously impact the love affair.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There can be productivity issues today and this can invite the ire of the management. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours. Businessmen may face legal issues from authorities but you may win at the end of the day. Accountants, bankers, and financial managers will have issues with the tallying of accounts and you need to be careful while handling money matters. Professionals who aspire to move abroad will find new opportunities. Students will be required to work hard to clear the examination today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come as the day progresses. This will help you buy new properties and even excel in the shipping business. You can also donate money as a charity in the second half of the day. Take the help of an expert to plan long-term investments including stock and trade. Some Virgos, especially males may also face legal issues which would need to spend an amount. Entrepreneurs should take precautions while taking risks today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues today and some Virgos will also develop heart-related troubles. Viral fever, oral issues, body aches, migraine, and skin allergies are common today. However, they will not trouble you for a long time. Some children will have oral issues while seniors must be careful while boarding a train or bus.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

