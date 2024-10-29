Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 predicts new love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 29, 2024 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Settle the relationship issues on a positive note.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your options open

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024. Your presence is crucial for the lover. Devote more time for the love affair.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024. Your presence is crucial for the lover. Devote more time for the love affair.

Settle the relationship issues on a positive note. Minor productivity issues exist. No major health or wealth issues will have a serious impact on you.

No serious problem will hurt your love life. Be careful about productivity at work. Handle wealth carefully and stay away from luxury shopping. Your health will also be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your presence is crucial for the lover. Devote more time for the love affair. Make sure you avoid topics that may hurt the relationship. Those who recently had a breakup will find new love before the day ends. Some females will also go back to the old relationship. Female Virgos may get pregnant and hence unmarried natives need to be careful while spending time with their lover. Do not be possessive in the relationship as this can seriously impact the love affair.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There can be productivity issues today and this can invite the ire of the management. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours. Businessmen may face legal issues from authorities but you may win at the end of the day. Accountants, bankers, and financial managers will have issues with the tallying of accounts and you need to be careful while handling money matters. Professionals who aspire to move abroad will find new opportunities. Students will be required to work hard to clear the examination today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come as the day progresses. This will help you buy new properties and even excel in the shipping business. You can also donate money as a charity in the second half of the day. Take the help of an expert to plan long-term investments including stock and trade. Some Virgos, especially males may also face legal issues which would need to spend an amount. Entrepreneurs should take precautions while taking risks today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues today and some Virgos will also develop heart-related troubles. Viral fever, oral issues, body aches, migraine, and skin allergies are common today. However, they will not trouble you for a long time. Some children will have oral issues while seniors must be careful while boarding a train or bus.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //