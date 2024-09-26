Menu Explore
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024 predicts a hike in salary

By Dr J.N Pandey
Sep 26, 2024 01:13 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for September 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and wealth will be at your side.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for moments to cherish today

Handle love-related issues today and smile at controversies. Meet the professional goals to have career growth. Both wealth and wealth will be at your side.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024: Both wealth and health are positive today.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024: Both wealth and health are positive today.

Overcome the tremors in the relationship and also prove the professional mettle by taking up new responsibilities. Both wealth and health are positive today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while expressing your emotions as your lover may misunderstand you. This may cause trouble in the love affair. Ensure you both spend more time together. Do not impose your thoughts on the lover and avoid minor ego-related issues. Some love affairs will deserve more communication. Those who are single may meet a new interesting person but do not propose today as the day is not auspicious. Married females must a watch the activities of their spouse today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your promotion or hike in salary is on the cards. The management will recognize your efforts and new tasks will also be led to career growth. Marketing and sales persons will travel today while animation, healthcare, and IT professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who are keen to quit a job can put down the paper as interview calls will come in hours. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues but sooner they will be sorted out.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there while some females may have to spend for medical purposes. Some Virgos will be fortunate to inherit an ancestral property while seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. You will have issues in settling a financial dispute. The second part of the day is also good to raise funds for business expansions. You may also consider investing in real estate which will bring in good revenue shortly.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Today, no serious ailment will trouble you. But those who have asthma or breathing trouble must be careful about dusty locations. Seniors should be careful while using the staircase. Do not miss the medication and also be careful while driving. Pregnant Virgos should be careful while traveling or boarding a bus. Minor issues such as headaches or leg pain can also happen today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
