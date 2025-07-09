Virgo Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025: Favourable outcomes soon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spare time for romance Have a fabulous love life. Take up new tasks at the workplace that test your professional mettle. Utilize wealth diligently to augment it. Health is positive. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

There can be minor ego-related issues that you need to curb today. Despite the minor professional hiccups, you will perform diligently. Both wealth and health are good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair productive and engaging today, spend time together, and ensure you are a patient listener. You may settle the issues of the past over lunch today. Some females who are raveling will meet someone special who will also bring changes in the relationship. Those who want to introduce the lover to the parents may pick the day and married females may also go the family way today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Minor issues associated with productivity will exist and it is also vital to have control over the expressions at team sessions today. Be innovative at team meetings and also express the concepts clearly to win the hearts of seniors. Your communication skills will impress the clients. Those who aspire to move abroad for job reasons will be happy to see new opportunities. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. Some traders will have issues with authorities over licenses and this demands immediate settlement.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be there but you need to have control over the expenditure. Though you are good at buying new home appliances or even a two-wheeler, do not invest blindly in the stock market. You will be required to contribute to a celebration at home or office. Businessmen may succeed in raising funds today but some traders may have tax-related issues. Entrepreneurs may also find additional funds in the form of loans, new partnerships, and advance payments.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will hurt you. Seniors who have any ailment need to be careful and must consult a doctor while feeling uneasy. To avoid a risky situation, make sure that you are extra cautious on the road and obey all the traffic laws while driving. Today it is also good to join a gym or a yoga class. Confirm your menu is rich with green leafy vegetables and avoid tobacco and alcohol today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)