Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Virgo Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025: Favourable outcomes soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 04:29 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: There can be minor ego-related issues that you need to curb today. 

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spare time for romance

Have a fabulous love life. Take up new tasks at the workplace that test your professional mettle. Utilize wealth diligently to augment it. Health is positive.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

There can be minor ego-related issues that you need to curb today. Despite the minor professional hiccups, you will perform diligently. Both wealth and health are good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today 

Keep the love affair productive and engaging today, spend time together, and ensure you are a patient listener. You may settle the issues of the past over lunch today. Some females who are raveling will meet someone special who will also bring changes in the relationship. Those who want to introduce the lover to the parents may pick the day and married females may also go the family way today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today 

Minor issues associated with productivity will exist and it is also vital to have control over the expressions at team sessions today. Be innovative at team meetings and also express the concepts clearly to win the hearts of seniors. Your communication skills will impress the clients. Those who aspire to move abroad for job reasons will be happy to see new opportunities. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. Some traders will have issues with authorities over licenses and this demands immediate settlement.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today 

Wealth will be there but you need to have control over the expenditure. Though you are good at buying new home appliances or even a two-wheeler, do not invest blindly in the stock market. You will be required to contribute to a celebration at home or office. Businessmen may succeed in raising funds today but some traders may have tax-related issues. Entrepreneurs may also find additional funds in the form of loans, new partnerships, and advance payments.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today 

No major medical issue will hurt you. Seniors who have any ailment need to be careful and must consult a doctor while feeling uneasy. To avoid a risky situation, make sure that you are extra cautious on the road and obey all the traffic laws while driving. Today it is also good to join a gym or a yoga class. Confirm your menu is rich with green leafy vegetables and avoid tobacco and alcohol today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025: Favourable outcomes soon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On