Virgo Horoscope Today, March 20, 2023 predicts a professionally lucky day

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
Mar 20, 2023 12:49 AM IST

Horoscope Today for March 20 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. Someone in your family may tie the knot soon and you may enjoy at home.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for March 20, 2023: You should limit your screen time to avoid issues related to eyes.
The day is lucky to take some major decisions on both the family and career fronts. Daily astrological prediction says someone in your family may tie the knot soon and you may enjoy a celebratory aura at home. Wonderful work opportunities may knock on your door and you may get to work with your dream company.

The financial front seems moderate. Past investments may start reaping rewards for you. This is not the right time to go for high-risk investments. You may spend on arranging a family event and spend a wonderful day with your loved ones. Your beloved may give you a hard time by not responding to your calls or messages. Those who are allergic to something need to be cautious today. You should limit your screen time to avoid issues related to eyes.

What else is there to reveal about the day?

Virgo Finance Today:

If you are trying to sell or buy a property, this is an auspicious day to start working on it. Some may start working part-time to boost income. Students may get their education loan sanctioned soon.

Virgo Family Today:

You may miss being with your loved ones due to work commitments. Today, you may take interest in family matters and plan something exciting to make the day fun-filled for your loved ones.

Virgo Career Today:

Some positive changes are indicated on the work front. You may shift from one department to another at work and a new work setting or situation may bring you new opportunities to show your talent and get recognition.

Virgo Health Today:

This is not a favorable day on the health front. Some personal issues may cause you stress. You should meditate to get rid of accumulated stress. You may also suffer from headaches.

Virgo Love Life Today:

Your harsh words and careless attitude may make things worse for you. Those who have been ignoring relationships should be more serious about their relationship otherwise things may turn out messy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Monday, March 20, 2023
