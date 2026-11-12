Virgo Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: Helpful connections and family time may bring a welcome change

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Horoscope Today

A decision to make a call or take a short trip will get the day moving, and those everyday efforts will go well. You will feel readier to begin something that depends on your own initiative. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your third house, supporting effort and exchanges with siblings, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your fourth house, drawing your attention toward domestic comfort, your mother, and a family evening. The day will move from reaching out to wanting a familiar base. There will still be work to occupy you, but home will become more important in your thoughts. A conversation close to home will feel particularly relevant as your attention turns away from the next errand and toward the people nearby.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

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Your rapport with neighbors will improve, and you may attend a gathering at a neighbor's home. An everyday acquaintance will feel easier to talk to, giving a familiar setting a more sociable character. A new friendship may develop, while reconnecting with an old friend is also possible. These are separate openings for the company, with the day bringing interest in both fresh conversation and a familiar connection. At home, you will feel increasingly drawn toward a family evening. Your mother's place in your thoughts will become stronger later, and the comfort of familiar company will matter after a busy stretch. Conversation will have an ordinary, local warmth that suits your changing mood.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

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The workload may leave you restless and tense. There will be plenty to occupy your attention, and the wish to keep moving will sit alongside the feeling that duties are piling up. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, stirs appetite and restless interest in work, making a task that seems to need your involvement especially absorbing. You will feel pulled toward doing more, even as the volume of work becomes noticeable. Useful calls and short trips will support practical effort earlier in the day. Students are likely to find it easier to begin a familiar assignment than to remain interested while other demands compete for attention. Later, the wish for a quieter home setting will grow stronger. Work will continue to matter, but its emotional weight may feel heavier.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Your financial attention will move between gains and private expenses. Mars moves direct from Cancer, your eleventh house, where it is debilitated, into Leo, your twelfth house, during the day, bringing drive and impatience first to gains or friendships and then to spending or private needs. No particular time for the change is indicated. You will be interested in what effort can bring in, while later thoughts may turn toward what needs to be paid out. A definite gain or extra expense is not promised. Money matters will carry more urgency in your mind than their immediate size might suggest, especially when the working day already feels crowded. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your financial attention will move between gains and private expenses. Mars moves direct from Cancer, your eleventh house, where it is debilitated, into Leo, your twelfth house, during the day, bringing drive and impatience first to gains or friendships and then to spending or private needs. No particular time for the change is indicated. You will be interested in what effort can bring in, while later thoughts may turn toward what needs to be paid out. A definite gain or extra expense is not promised. Money matters will carry more urgency in your mind than their immediate size might suggest, especially when the working day already feels crowded. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Work-related tension may affect your sense of ease, and you may feel ready for quiet before every task is finished. Watch the strain of pushing through restlessness. The day favors familiar food and a manageable routine, particularly when work has already absorbed much of your attention. Home comfort will become more appealing later, and you will want the evening to feel less demanding. A family conversation will offer a different focus from the tasks that have filled the day.

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Tip for the Day: Make your useful calls early and keep the evening open for familiar company.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)