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Virgo Horoscope Today, November 14, 2026: Family time and property plans may bring welcome happiness today

Virgo Horoscope Today: A property purchase gets a favorable day, with spending on the home also in focus.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 04:06:10 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 23)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Horoscope (freepik)
Virgo Horoscope (freepik)

A property purchase gets a favorable day, with spending on the home also in focus. Buying a useful household appliance or a computer is supported, and such a purchase can bring luck. Your attention will turn to how the house serves everyday family life and what would make it more comfortable. Saturn retrograde in Pisces in your seventh house makes a dealing serious and formal today; promises will be taken at face value, and commitments made now will stick. Watch what you promise in an important dealing. Home decoration or extension work is possible, giving a practical shape to your interest in improving your surroundings. You may also participate in a social event, bringing a change of company into a day strongly centered on domestic matters. The prospect of making your home more useful will hold your attention.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Relations with your spouse will be warm, and you will enjoy discussing something that concerns the home you share. A family outing for a movie or picnic is indicated, giving affection an easy setting away from the usual household routine. Your mother's blessings will be strong, and a family exchange will leave you feeling supported. Through the day and into the family evening, the Moon in Sagittarius in your fourth house draws your mind toward domestic comfort and your mother. You will want to return to familiar company and spend time where you feel at ease. A conversation about the house will carry more than practical interest because it touches your sense of belonging. Warmth will be present in the ordinary details of being together.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Expenditure may rise, particularly where the home is concerned. This is a good day to proceed with property buying, and useful domestic purchases are favored. An appliance or computer can bring luck, while decoration or extension work may become a financial consideration. You will think about how a purchase fits the way the household actually lives. A family outing may also claim part of the day's spending. The financial picture is therefore active, with several domestic interests potentially drawing on the same resources. Your conversations about money will be practical and closely connected with what the family wants to do next.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Domestic comfort will matter to your sense of well-being today. A family evening will give your mind a familiar place to settle after decisions and discussions. You will enjoy being in surroundings that feel cared for, and an improvement at home will hold emotional value as well as practical appeal. An outing with family will offer a welcome change of setting. The warmth of close company will remain the day's strongest source of ease.

Tip for the Day: Give home decisions proper attention, and promise only what you can sustain.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Virgo Horoscope Today, November 14, 2026: Family time and property plans may bring welcome happiness today
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