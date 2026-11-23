Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)
Daily Prediction says,
Someone's unwelcome news may disappoint you, adding to a day already coloured by unnecessary tension. Your mood will be low or restless, and a familiar routine will feel easier to manage than an important new decision. Chandrashtama applies, with the Moon in Aries in your eighth house all day bringing this unsettled emotional weather. The effect will show most clearly in how much mental space an ordinary concern occupies. Watch your attention on the road and while working. This calls for a calm pace and care with the task immediately in front of you. The day will feel less demanding when you know what comes next, and ordinary duties will offer a useful structure for your thoughts.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Love matters will be average, with little appetite for a conversation that becomes a debate. Your spouse will be part of your emotional landscape, and preserving an even tone will matter more than reaching an immediate conclusion. You will feel more sensitive to a remark when your mind is already occupied by unwelcome news or private tension. A familiar exchange will be easier to handle than a searching discussion about everything at once. Keep one shared conversation close to the immediate issue. Affection will have a quieter place today, while your own need for steadiness will shape how much company feels comfortable.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Routine work will suit the day better than major decisions. You will find a familiar task easier to stay with, especially when its next step is already clear. Mercury in Libra, your second house, brings speech and study into focus, making the way you explain something especially relevant. A work conversation will turn on choosing clear words and allowing the other person to follow your meaning. Students will be more comfortable revisiting familiar material than attaching too much importance to one unsettled session. Keep the main task within a manageable stretch of attention. A defined piece of work will give the day shape, even when your mood makes larger questions feel harder to settle.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
This is an unfavourable day for investment, and expenses will run higher. Jupiter in Leo, your twelfth house, brings outgoings and private matters into view, while spending on a good cause sits well with the day's mood. You will think about the purpose behind an expense as well as the amount involved. Financial decisions will feel more demanding when they compete with an already restless mind. The day favours keeping investment plans on hold. Charity or a private expense will occupy a different place in your thoughts from a fresh financial commitment. Money will remain connected with the need for quiet and the wish to keep personal matters contained.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
This is an unfavourable day for investment, and expenses will run higher. Jupiter in Leo, your twelfth house, brings outgoings and private matters into view, while spending on a good cause sits well with the day's mood. You will think about the purpose behind an expense as well as the amount involved. Financial decisions will feel more demanding when they compete with an already restless mind. The day favours keeping investment plans on hold. Charity or a private expense will occupy a different place in your thoughts from a fresh financial commitment. Money will remain connected with the need for quiet and the wish to keep personal matters contained.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Rest will matter, and unnecessary tension will make it harder to feel fully settled. Your mood may move between low spirits and restlessness, especially if disappointing news arrives. Sleep will deserve space in the evening schedule. Choose a quieter finish after essential duties are complete. A familiar rhythm will feel reassuring because it asks less of your attention at a time when your thoughts are already busy. There is no need to make the day carry more significance than its immediate demands. By evening, the wish to withdraw from debate will be stronger, and a private stretch of time will fit your mood.
Tip for the Day: Keep your pace steady and give familiar duties your full attention.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com