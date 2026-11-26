Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 23)
Daily Prediction says,
Your superiors will offer you recognition and support today, putting your work in an encouraging light. A professional conversation will reinforce the feeling that your contribution matters. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, is retrograde, making dealings serious and formal. Promises will be taken at face value, and commitments made today will carry lasting weight. This gives an ordinary exchange more significance than its casual setting might suggest. You will be conscious of what you have agreed to do and what another person understands from your words. Work will bring recognition, while important dealings will require steadiness. The day will feel purposeful, particularly when a clear responsibility gives direction to your next step. Your public role will receive more attention as the morning progresses.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse will be happy and content, bringing a reassuring note to your home life. A conversation together will feel settled, and that ease will matter while another family concern occupies your mind. You may feel unhappy with your children's behavior, creating an emotional atmosphere that combines contentment with dissatisfaction. A child's conduct may remain on your mind even after the immediate exchange. Your expectations will be particularly noticeable to you, making it clear what you had hoped would happen. Keep the conversation focused on the behavior being discussed. Your relationship with your spouse will remain a source of comfort, offering a calmer personal connection alongside your concerns about the children.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Businesspeople will plan expansion, with attention turning toward opportunities for business growth. This planning will benefit from the day's encouraging professional atmosphere. Students may be slow today, taking longer to work through their study material even when they intend to apply themselves. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your ninth house, bringing a teacher, an elder or a journey into focus and creating a receptive mood for learning. It then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your tenth house, helping your work receive attention and public-facing responsibilities go well. A willing mind and a slower study pace may therefore coexist. The Sun in Scorpio, your third house, brings authority and self-respect into your efforts and conversations with seniors. You will want to express your contribution clearly. Support from superiors will reinforce the professional side of the day, particularly where your work is visible to others.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Additional income from other sources is possible today. This prospect will accompany your business expansion plans, giving you more to consider beyond your regular earnings. A conversation about future growth may feel relevant, although planning remains the main business development indicated for the day. You will want financial possibilities to connect with something practical. The serious tone of your dealings will also make any promise involving money feel consequential. Be clear about what a financial commitment means before making it. The day's financial outlook will center on what an additional source of income might contribute and how it fits with your existing work.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Additional income from other sources is possible today. This prospect will accompany your business expansion plans, giving you more to consider beyond your regular earnings. A conversation about future growth may feel relevant, although planning remains the main business development indicated for the day. You will want financial possibilities to connect with something practical. The serious tone of your dealings will also make any promise involving money feel consequential. Be clear about what a financial commitment means before making it. The day's financial outlook will center on what an additional source of income might contribute and how it fits with your existing work.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Pay careful attention to your child's health today. Concern about their well-being will need to be kept separate from your unhappiness about their behavior. Your emotional state may be shaped by the contrast between encouragement at work and concerns at home. A contented spouse will provide a reassuring presence amid the day's mixed emotions. Students may feel frustrated by their slower pace, even while remaining open to learning. A quiet interval after work will help you shift your attention from professional responsibilities to your family's needs.
Tip for the Day: Make clear commitments at work and give your child's well-being careful attention today.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com